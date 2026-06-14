Limpopo police probe deaths of German heiress Caroline von Rantzau and lodge manager

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Police in Limpopo are investigating the death of Caroline von Rantzau and a family financial manager who were found dead less than 24 hours apart. File photo:

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Police in Bulgerivier have opened two inquests after the deaths of a German millionairess and the financial manager of her family’s luxury safari lodge in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said Caroline von Rantzau, 26, was found with a gunshot wound on June 1 at the Leeuwfontein Farm in Bulgerivier.

This follows the discovery of Arno Koën, 44, who was found dead at the scene on May 31, appearing to have sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. Police have since opened an inquest docket.

Ledwaba added that police were investigating the cases and postmortems were still to be conducted to establish the exact causes of death.

Von Rantzau is the daughter of Eberhart von Rantzau, a German businessman who co-runs the shipping and logistics company Deutsche Afrika-Linien GmbH.

The circumstances surrounding both deaths remain unknown, and investigations are continuing.

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