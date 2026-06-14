Remains of KZN man lured to Russia for ‘fake job’ returned home

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Sihle Makhaye was among a group of South African men who were reportedly recruited in July last year for job opportunities in Russia.

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The remains of a KwaZulu-Natal man who was allegedly lured to Russia with promises of employment have finally been returned to South Africa, more than two months after his death.

Sihle Makhaye, 44, was among a group of South African men who were reportedly recruited in July last year by unnamed individuals under the promise of job opportunities abroad.

While several of the men returned to South Africa in March, Makhaye died while waiting to come home.

“We wish to inform the people of KwaZulu-Natal that, as promised, we have ensured the successful repatriation of the mortal remains of Sihle Makhaye from Russia to KwaZulu-Natal,” KwaZulu-Natal MEC for transport and human settlements Siboniso Duma said on Sunday.

Makhaye’s remains were scheduled to arrive at King Shaka International Airport on Sunday afternoon.

The return of Makhaye’s body comes after months of anguish for his family, who had appealed for government intervention to bring him home.

Speaking to the SABC in April, Makhaye’s wife, Sibonile Ndwandwe, said her husband had been promised work as a security guard in Russia and had resigned from his job in Gauteng in the hope of earning a better salary.

The family believes Makhaye, who suffered from diabetes, may not have received adequate medical care while abroad.

Ndwandwe said her husband had informed her that he was feeling unwell and was being treated by a doctor before his death. The grieving widow made a public plea to authorities to assist in repatriating his remains.

After the family’s request for assistance, Duma assigned a team led by human settlements department head Max Mbili to work closely with the family and co-ordinate efforts to bring Makhaye home.

At the time, the provincial government said it was engaging the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) and minister Ronald Lamola to facilitate the repatriation process.

With the repatriation now complete, Duma expressed gratitude to the various stakeholders who assisted in the process.

“We pause to express our deepest appreciation to the team assigned by ... Lamola. The team worked well with our team to ensure the smooth co-ordination despite challenges, too many to highlight,” said Duma.

Duma said President Cyril Ramaphosa had been a pillar and a solution provider.

“We thank Ayanda Msweli, the community of Kranskop and many other individuals who assisted and showed empathy during this difficult period.

“In addition, we value the support from the president of Combined Nations Funeral Parlours Associations Lungile Shangase and department of transport ambassador for eThekwini Region Pastor Nkululeko Khumalo,” Duma said.

A media briefing will be held on Monday, together with the family, to discuss the way forward and announce funeral arrangements for Makhaye.

TimesLIVE