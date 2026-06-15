Businessman and ANC official shot dead in ‘targeted’ Qumbu attack

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A young businessman and ANC elections co-ordinator in Qumbu was shot dead on Saturday morning.

His friend, a former ANC Youth League provincial task team member, was seriously wounded in the attack with high-calibre guns.

The deceased has been identified as Wonele Gontshi.

The wounded man, Ngawonke Bulala, was rushed to an undisclosed medical facility.

A third man escaped unharmed.

The shooting occurred in the CBD as the victims were entering a pharmacy in the Sejoseng Business Centre shortly after 11am.

Gontshi’s distraught family said they believed he had been the primary target and that the others were possibly caught in the crossfire.

Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said a case of murder and two of attempted murder were being investigated.

“At approximately 11.20, police received a report of an active shooting at the premises,” she said.

“On arrival, they found a 26-year-old male lying deceased behind the counter.

“Two other individuals survived the attack, one sustained injuries to the lower body and was taken to a medical facility, while the other was physically unharmed.”

Gantana said the three victims had gone to the pharmacy to buy face masks.

“As they attempted to enter, gunfire erupted.

“The victims took cover inside and the shooting continued for some time before the [shooters] fled. Nothing was taken from the victims or in the pharmacy.”

Multiple rifle cartridges, projectiles and sealed bullets were later recovered at the scene.

Gantana said the motive for the attack had not yet been established.

But Gontshi’s brother and business partner, Xola Honono, said the incident had taken place a day after an ANC branch general meeting, which had endorsed Bulala as the top candidate for Kumkani Mhlontlo municipality’s Ward 14 in the local government elections of November 4.

“It is painful. We are distraught. His mother is just not OK. We suspect it [attack] was about Wowo [Wonele].

“He was targeted. The whole thing was well-orchestrated. It was about business and politics.

“They just came from a BGM where Ngawonke was endorsed as a top candidate,” Honono said.

“Wowo was the only breadwinner at home. We want justice for Wowo.

“As the family, we are saying the police must go out and ensure that these people are found and they are brought to justice.”

Honono said Gontshi was married and had a six-month-old child.

At the time of his death, he was a member of the branch executive committee of the ANC’s general Maqutyana branch and branch elections team co-ordinator in Ward 14.

Bulala was the elections manager of the Mhlontlo local elections team.

The Eastern Cape ANC called Gontshi an indomitable lion who had made sterling contributions to the party.

It called for the activation of the police’s 72-hour plan that includes a multidisciplinary team of Hawks investigators and forensics to track down “those heartless criminals”.

Gontshi had also been a regional executive committee member of the SA Youth Council.

The party also called for the deployment of the Political Killings Task Team to investigate.

The ANC Youth League in the Eastern Cape expressed sadness at the incident.

Provincial spokesperson Babalwa Magqwanti wished Bulala a speedy recovery.

She described Gontshi as a dedicated, fearless and disciplined activist whose commitment to the economic emancipation of young people never wavered.

“The organisation is undoubtedly poorer without his energy, political consciousness and passion for serving our communities.

“As we mourn this tragic loss, let us honour his memory by continuing the fight for a better life for all young people and remaining steadfast in the renewal of our movement,” she said.

“The ANCYL Eastern Cape remains unwavering in its commitment to building a society characterised by peace, safety, justice and human dignity.

“We firmly reject all forms of criminality, violence and lawlessness that threaten the wellbeing of our communities,” Magqwanti said.

She called on law enforcement authorities to do their best to find the perpetrators and put them behind bars.

Kumkani Mhlontlo mayor Mbulelo Jara sent condolences to Gontshi’s bereaved family.

He also wished Bulala a speedy recovery.

“We strongly condemn this senseless act of violence and call upon law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned in bringing those responsible to justice.

“Violence has no place in our communities and we urge residents to work together with the police by providing any information that may assist in the investigation.” — Daily Dispatch