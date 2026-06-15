Power hike could hurt economic growth and jobs, businesses warn

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Nelson Mandela Bay businesses have warned that the municipality’s proposed 10.95% electricity tariff increase could threaten jobs, investment and economic growth.

They say it comes as companies are already battling costly power outages, damaged equipment and mounting diesel bills to keep operations running.

Some businesses say unplanned electricity disruptions have already cost them hundreds of thousands of rand in lost production and revenue, with one company reporting losses of about R250,000 a week and another spending more than R20,000 on diesel for backup generators.

The approved tariff increases include an average 10.95% electricity hike.

Residents will pay 6.5% more for water, sanitation and refuse.

Property rates could also increase by 5.5%.

They kick in on July 1.

Isuzu SA said the proposed increase would further raise operating costs and undermine the competitiveness of local manufacturing at a time when unreliable electricity supply was already disrupting production.

Isuzu SA external communications and stakeholder relations co-ordinator Asanda Fongqo said frequent power interruptions and voltage fluctuations posed a serious risk to the company’s Gqeberha operations.

“This comes at a time when businesses are already facing increasing costs associated with a deteriorating quality of electricity supply, including more frequent power interruptions and voltage fluctuations,” Fongqo said.

He said their manufacturing operations in Gqeberha depended on a reliable and uninterrupted electricity supply to support sensitive robotic and electronic production systems.

“Such interruptions may result in in-process products being scrapped or rendered defective, leading to production losses and increased waste.

“In addition, the plant typically requires about one hour to safely restart operations following an unplanned outage, resulting in further loss of productive time.

“Sudden power interruptions can also damage sensitive electronic equipment and control systems, increasing maintenance requirements, repair costs and the risk of equipment failure,” Fongqo said.

He said that recent unplanned power outages had created significant operational challenges.

“Furthermore, electricity is already a major component of manufacturing costs, and ongoing supply instability places further pressure on operational efficiency, productivity, and competitiveness,” Fongqo said.

Shell Mercury Motors owner Shaun Ryan said the municipality’s proposed 11% electricity tariff increase would place further strain on already stretched businesses and cut directly into his bottom line.

“It is an expense that we cannot really afford.

“It will probably start costing staff. You will have staff losing hours and wages.

“One or two might be dismissed.

“It is just a joke. I do not think that it is a necessary increase. They are making us pay more and more for less and less.

“It is ridiculous, but it is countrywide.

“The government is hurting us big time. I feel sorry for smaller households,” Ryan said.

He said frequent power outages had already taken a toll on the business and could ultimately force him to reduce employees’ working hours.

On June 4, Ryan said, he was alerted by staff that the power had gone off.

He was unable to get hold of anyone in the municipality who could tell him what was wrong.

He was forced to switch his generator on.

Having operated in North End for 23 years, he said service delivery was almost non-existent.

“As of June 11, I have spent just over R20,000 on diesel.

“I am supposed to be a 24-hour establishment, but I have to close at 9pm.

“That is the headache of running a filling station with no power, it is crazy.”

Iqbal Sain, director of Bukani Print in Swartkops Street, North End, said the proposed 11% hike was disgusting.

“How do you quantify 11%? What do you want 11% for?

“That is my question to the municipality, because they are not delivering anything.

“The tariff would increase our manufacturing costs, so my question to the municipality is, what do they want 11% for?” Sain said.

Sain said that due to electrical issues from the municipality, their business had suffered at least R500,000 in losses.

This was due to damaged equipment and lost business from customers who could not be served during outages.

Sain said the company endured prolonged electricity supply problems between May 18 and June 1, during which its single-phase supply was unavailable despite the three-phase supply remaining active.

“We went to the municipal offices in Harrower Road and were given a reference number, but we could not get hold of anyone because the numbers were automated.

“In desperation, I contacted a friend who works there and was eventually given a call centre email address,” he said.

Sain said he emailed the municipality to report the outage and was later informed that the matter had been referred to another department for investigation.

Though power was eventually restored, he believes the underlying fault was not properly resolved.

“I’m not a technician, but I don’t think they corrected the problem because when the power came back, the voltage was too low for our equipment to operate properly,” he said.

Sain showed the reporter a voltmeter, explaining that the business required a supply of about 226 volts to operate efficiently.

He said that after power was restored, readings fluctuated well below the required level, resulting in extensive equipment damage.

“The fluctuating power blew the motherboard of one of our printing machines, which costs about R40,000, and damaged the computer-to-printer delivery system worth roughly R80,000.

“Other equipment, including lighting, was also affected,” he said.

He said the company lost about R50,000 a day in productivity during the disruptions, while continuing to pay employees despite their inability to work at full capacity.

“Over two weeks, we lost at least R500,000.

“The outages are incredibly disruptive. Power went off again on June 8 and June 11, and each time there was little or no communication from the municipality,” he said.

Having operated the business for 40 years, Sain said the ongoing disruptions were straining relationships with customers who depended on reliable service.

He said he had informed the municipality that the company was losing about R250,000 a week and warned that continued disruptions could force it to place employees on short time.

“If the current situation continues, we will have no alternative but to reduce working hours.

“Despite repeated emails about ongoing power supply disruptions, we have not received a single call from the municipality,” he said.

Sain accused the municipality of neglecting the business community, saying companies that paid their municipal accounts on time were being left without adequate support.

“This attitude of neglect will be the downfall of the municipality.

“We feel our concerns are not being addressed,” he said.

The office administrator at Cannibal Recycling in Deal Party, Kamvelihle Nkole, said power outages affected their productivity.

“We rely on electricity a lot.

“We use heavy-duty baling machines as our pressers, which need electricity.

“When there is no electricity here, everything stops.”

The owner of Nathi’s Butchery in Central, Thabo Sambu, said the increased tariff would hurt the business.

“The power outages affect us badly.

“My business solely relies on electricity for the fridges that store the meat.

“Even the backup generators come at a cost, because diesel has also gone up and is expensive.

“Some fridges are damaged when the electricity returns.

“We have to continuously fix our equipment, so a tariff hike comes at the wrong time.

“We are already in a bad place. Diesel is expensive. Electricity is expensive.

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen warned that the tariff hike risked jobs, investment and economic growth.

“In our submission, we highlighted that the cost of supply study was defective and needed to be rectified and that the tariffs must be cost-reflective.

“This resulted in amendments to the study and reductions to the tariffs, but even with these adjustments, the average 11% increase is still not cost-reflective and remains too high for businesses and consumers.

“While at the same time there is no clear plan of action to address the inefficiencies relating to the distribution and supply of electricity as well as electricity infrastructure shortcomings,” Van Huyssteen said.

Budget and treasury political head Khanya Ngqisha said the increases were subjected to a rigorous process that involved approval by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa).

He said the process was preceded by a cost of supply study that determined the costs incurred to run an electricity service.

“The study is conducted by an external party outside the municipality, and its outcomes are considered by Nersa when considering a fair electricity tariff increase.

“It costs the city over R7bn for bulk electricity purchases while revenue from this service is around R6bn.

“This renders this service to be running at a deficit, even though it is a trading service that should be funding other non-revenue-generating services.

“The average electricity tariff increase implementable with effect from July 1 is the outcome of an approval by Nersa, so the implementation is within these boundaries, nothing less and nothing more,” Ngqisha said.

In matters where companies had suffered damages, Ngqisha said such cases ought to be handled through insurance claims, as they were not caused deliberately by the municipality.

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