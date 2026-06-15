Racky, oldest captive New Caledonian giant gecko, still prankster in old age

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Racky, the New Caledonian giant gecko, with Mariette Pressly, the curator of live animals at the Bayworld snake park

At nearly 36 years old, Bayworld’s beloved resident Racky is not just a reptile. He is a living archive with scales.

Known for his curious personality, a fondness for sweet fruit purées, and an almost theatrical talent for startling unsuspecting keepers with a sudden glass-side “pounce,” he has quietly become the oldest captive New Caledonian giant gecko in SA.

Racky belongs to the species Rhacodactylus leachianus, the largest living gecko in the world and a rainforest specialist native only to New Caledonia in the South Pacific.

His arrival in 1992, as a 15-month-old, marked the beginning of an extraordinary custodianship that has spanned more than three decades, turning what was once a rare and little-known species in SA into a quiet conservation milestone wrapped in glass and guava-flavoured treats.

According to Bayworld principal curator at the Snake Park, Mariette Pressly, his story began when herpetologist Dr Bill Branch attended a meeting of the board of directors of the Declining Amphibian Population Taskforce in San Francisco.

Branch, who was involved in co-ordinating amphibian population studies in Africa, also attended a symposium in the US, where he visited the Dallas Zoo.

There he met herpetologist Jim Murphy, who introduced him to the successful captive breeding of New Caledonian giant geckos.

Branch then handed the gecko to Bayworld.

“Branch went to a symposium when he went to America, then he visited a friend, Jim Murphy, at the Dallas Zoo.

“Murphy showed him around and the success that they had with the New Caledonian Giant Geckos like Racky.

“Branch was so taken aback by one of them, that he was actually gifted one by Murphy which Branch then gifted to the Snake Park.

“It was rare, because they were actually one of the first ones that were bred in the US,” Pressly said.

With a breeding pair costing around $12,000 (R36,000 at the time), she said in 1992 it was extremely costly to buy breeding pairs, given the exchange rate.

Pressly said one of her highlights was working with Racky who had been with her since the start of her career.

“I am not familiar with other species, this is the only reptilian species I got to work with, he is an absolute sweetheart with a great sense of humour.

“He loves human interaction. When people would look for him through the glass, he would pounce.

“He would give people a huge fright, and that is his fun.

“To be able to spend 21 years with him out of his nearly 36 years of life is a huge accomplishment.

“It says we are doing something right to get the gecko to survive for this long.

“I am also proud because a fellow herpetologist informed us that he is the oldest in SA.

“I think he was also one of the first ones to come into the country, so this is a huge milestone and achievement for me,” Pressly said.

In retirement, Racky has settled into a slower, well-pampered rhythm of life, spending his days comfortably behind the scenes at Bayworld, far from the public gaze but very much still the centre of attention among his keepers.

“In all his years, he has had no illness whatsoever.

“They can grow up to 550mm in length from head to tail. It is something that you would have to see in person to appreciate.

“Since he aged, nothing has really changed,” Pressly said.

“Since he is so old, we did not want to put him back on display.

“He retired about three years ago.

“He likes certain purities. He will not eat anything else.

“We spoil him with rodents once a week just for extra protein, but he is pretty much the same activity-wise.

“He still pounces at the glass at us when we walk past.

“He chases our hands when we open up the sliding door of his enclosure, so he still has that playfulness in him despite his age.”

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