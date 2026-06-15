Young and jobless: Residents share pain ahead of Youth Day

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SA’s youth unemployment rate stands at 60.9% among those aged 15–24 and 40.6% among those aged 25–34, according to Statistics SA’s latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey

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For Khanyiswa Plaaitjies, her weekly ritual has become a test of endurance as she carries a bag filled with CVs, going from shop to shop and business to business, handing out copies with little success.

Plaaitjies and her wheelchair-bound father are the only adults in their home of six, leaving the responsibility of an income on her shoulders.

She is 29 years old and has been unemployed for six years, and the odds are stacked against her.

The Walmer resident said she had applied for more than a dozen jobs and had not had a single interview.

“I am the only one who can support my family,” she said.

“At the moment, we only have Sassa.”

Her struggle reflects the reality facing many young people in the Eastern Cape, which has the highest youth unemployment rate in SA as the country marks Youth Day on Tuesday.

Half a century after the youth of 1976 took to the streets in pursuit of freedom and equality, a new generation faces a different challenge.

According to the latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey from Statistics SA, youth unemployment stands at 60.9% among individuals aged 15 to 24 and 40.6% among those aged 25 to 34.

The overall unemployment rate in Nelson Mandela Bay stands at 29.8%.

Plaaitjies and her 21-year-old friend, Sinovuyo Mbewu, were carrying a bag filled with CVs last week, something they do on a regular basis.

“I go once a week and drop CVs off at retail shops and supermarkets and I pray every day that I can get a job,” Plaaitjies said.

Mbewu finished school three years ago, and while she said she had applied for jobs, she had not been called for an interview.

“Most jobs require experience but I don’t have any so I can’t get a job,” Mbewu said.

“Where am I supposed to get that experience if no-one gives me a chance?”

In Booysen Park, Lucretia Adams, 24, said she had been employed at a hair salon after she matriculated but the business closed a year later.

“I enjoyed working at the salon and I learnt many skills,” Adams said.

“When it closed, I thought I would get another job with my experience but it has been four years and I am still applying.”

Junaid van Wyk, 31, also from Booysen Park, said he was retrenched from a factory in 2025.

“When we were retrenched we went for training, which gave us a certificate to help us find work,” Van Wyk said.

“I have been unemployed for six months but I am positive I will find something soon.”

Lyle-Marvin November, 22, of Bethelsdorp, said he was working towards his dream of becoming a musician but his family was urging him to secure employment.

“This music thing doesn’t pay yet, so my parents think I am wasting my time,” November said.

“I studied audio production for a year but there aren’t many studios in PE.

“I have not been able to find work.

“I really don’t want to go and work at Shoprite and waste my talents.”

Kelvin Scott, 23, of Walmer Township, said he had been unemployed for two years but was experienced as a carpenter.

“I have applied for two jobs this year and I had one interview but I didn’t get the job.”

Scott said he sat at an intersection in 9th Avenue, Walmer with other labourers.

“Sometimes people come and they need some work to be done, so that is how I find work now but I don’t get it every week.

“Maybe four days of work in a whole month.

“If I find a job, I will be able to contribute to my family at home.”

Sinoxolo Peter, 32, is a mother of two and sells fruit in in Walmer.

“I gave up looking for work,” Peter said.

“I looked for many years and many jobs and then I decided to start selling fruit at the side of the road.”

Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber chief executive Denise van Huyssteen said Youth Day served as a reminder that empowering young people was both a social and economic imperative.

“While Youth Day honours the courage and sacrifice of the young people of 1976, it must also focus our attention on the realities facing today’s youth.

“With youth unemployment affecting more than six out of every 10 South Africans between the ages of 15 and 24, creating pathways into employment through skills development, workplace experience and entrepreneurship has never been more important.

“The success of programmes such as the Digital Technician Training Programme demonstrates what can be achieved when industry takes an active role in developing talent.

“Young people need more than qualifications; they need access to practical experience, industry-relevant skills and real opportunities to enter the workforce.

“Young people are not only the future of our economy, they are an integral part of its present.

“Investing in youth is not only a social imperative but an economic necessity.

“SA’s future growth, competitiveness and prosperity will depend on how effectively we develop and support the next generation of skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and innovators.”

Primestars chief executive Nkosinathi Moshoana said SA was facing a youth transition crisis.

He said young people finished school, training programmes and tertiary institutions but too many were not being carried into real economic opportunity.

The company is a youth empowerment organisation.

“The situation is urgent and it is no longer enough to describe it simply as unemployment.

“Young people are not short of potential.

“They are short of pathways.

“Youth unemployment has worryingly and consistently remained extremely high and, in many respects, has worsened over the longer term.

“There are several reasons for this.

“The economy has not created jobs at the scale required.

“Many young people leave school without the networks, work exposure, digital capability, confidence or practical experience employers are looking for.

“Many also face transport costs, data costs, location barriers, weak career guidance and a lack of entry-level opportunities.”

Moshoana said the daily life of an unemployed young person was often a combination of hope, anxiety, humiliation and waiting.

“Many wake up every day with the desire to work but without the means to access work.

“Some have stopped searching because rejection has become too expensive emotionally and financially.”

Moshoana said youth unemployment was not just an economic statistic.

“It is a human story.

“An unemployed young person is often expected to stay motivated without income, remain hopeful without opportunity, keep applying without feedback and carry the emotional burden of feeling like a disappointment in a household that is also struggling.”

Moshoana said SA needed to build a national youth transition system.

“There is no single solution but there is a clear direction.

“We must connect school, skills, workplace exposure, entrepreneurship, employment and alumni support into one journey.

“We must be careful not to place the whole burden on young people.

“This crisis was not created by them.

“It cannot be solved by them alone.

“Government, business, civil society and educational institutions must do far more.

“The youth of 1976 fought for the right to learn.

“The youth of 2026 must have the right to earn.

“SA does not lack young talent; it lacks connected systems that convert that talent into opportunity.

“Our task now is to build those systems from schoolroom to boardroom, from learning to earning.”

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