Chamber launches ‘Made in the Bay’ brand to showcase Nelson Mandela Bay excellence

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The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has launched the “Made in the Bay” brand identity, a new regional mark of origin designed to showcase local manufacturing, innovation, skills and investment potential on the global stage.

The Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber has unveiled the Made in the Bay logo and brand identity.

This marks a significant milestone in its efforts to position the city as a globally competitive centre for manufacturing, innovation, skills development, exports and investment. It aims to showcase and promote products, services, innovations, skills and businesses in Nelson Mandela Bay.

The launch introduces a distinctive region-of-origin brand that will serve as a symbol of quality, innovation, sustainability and trust.

The newly unveiled visual identity has been carefully designed to reflect the character, diversity and ambitions of Nelson Mandela Bay:

At its centre is a bold burgundy seal representing authenticity, quality and endorsement — a mark of excellence that signifies products, services and capabilities originating from the Bay.

The colour palette also acknowledges the support and leadership of the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber in developing and championing the initiative.

The defining visual element is the outline of Algoa Bay and the Bay’s coastline, chosen as a unifying symbol that encompasses the full diversity of the local economy. It represents the people, industries, communities, cultures and capabilities that collectively contribute to the region’s success.

Complementing this is a distinctive indigenous-inspired pattern that reflects the metro’s rich cultural heritage while acknowledging its longstanding legacy as one of Africa’s leading industrial, commercial, manufacturing, export and innovation hubs.

The inviting blue ocean incorporated into the design symbolises untapped opportunity, boundless potential and a promising future, reinforcing the vision of Nelson Mandela Bay as a true Bay of Opportunity.

Made in the Bay creates a unified platform to showcase those achievements, build local pride and help connect our products, services and expertise to new markets and opportunities — Denise van Huyssteen, Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber CEO

Chamber CEO Denise van Huyssteen said the launch represented far more than the unveiling of a new logo.

“Made in the Bay is a statement of confidence in Nelson Mandela Bay’s capabilities, its people and its future,” she said. “It is about telling a powerful story of a Bay that designs, manufactures, innovates and exports products and services that compete with the best in the world.”

The initiative seeks to elevate the visibility of local businesses and strengthen the city’s reputation, said Van Huyssteen.

“Made in the Bay creates a clear and compelling value proposition for multiple audiences. To incoming investors it signals a coordinated and supportive business ecosystem with a competitive edge. To employers it represents a capable and future-ready workforce. To foreign buyers and local consumers, it serves as a mark of trusted, innovative and responsibly produced products and services.

“For decades, businesses in our region have quietly built an impressive track record of manufacturing excellence, innovation and export success. Made in the Bay creates a unified platform to showcase those achievements, build local pride and help connect our products, services and expertise to new markets and opportunities.”

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