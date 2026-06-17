Fear stalks Nelson Mandela Bay community after triple murder

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The Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit is probing Saturday's triple-murder in the KwaDwesi area on the R75 linking Kariega and Gqeberha

Residents of a Nelson Mandela Bay community are on tenterhooks with the men responsible for a triple murder at the weekend still at large.

The KwaDwesi area has been plagued by violent crime recently and the precinct has been ranked among the most dangerous policing areas in SA.

According to police, three men — whose identities have been withheld — were shot dead in a Toyota Starlet on the R75 linking Kariega and Gqeberha at about 4.15pm on Saturday.

Concerned residents said on Tuesday that the shooting took place at an intersection on the R75 near the Govan Mbeki-Izinyoka area.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said a manhunt had been launched for the killers.

He said KwaDwesi police responded to a murder complaint and found a grey Toyota Starlet with the deceased inside.

The victims were aged between 27 and 36.

Beetge said they had sustained several gunshot wounds and were declared dead on the scene.

“The motive for the incident is unknown,” he said.

“Police have opened a case of murder (three counts), and the matter has been transferred to the Serious and Violent Crime Investigation Unit for further investigation.”

On Saturday June 6, Bongani Mqalo, 42, Nandipha Bhutana, 41, Ntombizakhe Mnqanqeni, 36, and Sanelisiwe Mfecane, 24, were fatally wounded at a house in Mti Street, KwaDwesi.

Police discovered the bodies of three of the victims, two women and a man, inside the home with gunshot wounds to the heads and faces.

A fourth victim, who was rushed to hospital in critical condition, succumbed to her injuries shortly after arrival.

Two other women were wounded and remain in hospital.

Preliminary investigations suggested that four unknown men entered the property and demanded to see one of the men.

They demanded money from the group inside before ordering everyone to open the banking applications on their cellphones.

They subsequently opened fire and fled with the cellphones.

In another mass shooting in Nelson Mandela Bay in the past two weeks, four teenage friends were shot dead in a Motherwell home in broad daylight and a fifth is fighting for his life in hospital after being shot in the head.

The teenagers, who are believed to have been drug users, were asleep at the time of the shooting.

In March, two young men were shot dead in their home in KwaDwesi.

Describing the latest incident, concerned residents said they had heard multiple gunshots on Saturday afternoon.

“I was going about cleaning my yard when I heard the gunshots,” one resident said.

“I initially thought that there was an electrical fault somewhere in our shacks but I saw others running into their shacks.

“It’s then that it [clicked] that these were gunshots. I also locked myself inside.”

Another resident said when he heard the shots he ran for cover.

“I heard the gunshots and saw people running around the scene.

“I didn’t even check whether they were getting into the car or not. I ran inside and closed my door,” he said.

A third resident said shootings were common in the area, but Saturday’s incident was different.

“It happened on the road and it seems like the car was turning into our area.

“Normally such incidents happen in houses or in our streets in the area.

“Crime is rife here,” she said.

Ward 33 councillor Mzwandile Sidina said he went to the scene after being called by residents shortly after the shootings.

“I wasn’t in the ward when I was informed about it.

“I rushed there and when I arrived police had already cordoned off the scene.

“I also watched as a spectator as they were busy with their work.”

Sidina said residents were alarmed by a surge in crime in the ward.

“We cannot run away from the fact that crime is getting out of hand.

“But we are doing what we can.

“We are setting up community policing forums to build relations with police.”

A community leader who asked not to be named said the area was a crime hotspot.

“It should now be treated as such.

“The reality is that people are scared to speak out because these boys now knock on doors of those that are outspoken in the early hours of the morning.

“People are scared and I understand why police sometimes struggle to find leads. This thing is beyond us, the community.”

A police insider said authorities were investigating several theories relating to the attack to determine whether it was a hit or robbery.

Anyone with information on Saturday’s shooting should contact the investigating officer, detective Warrant Officer Kiewiets, on 079-965-5431 or call Crime Stop on 08600-10111. All calls will be treated with the strictest confidentiality.

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