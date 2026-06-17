NMU law graduate challenges how SA defines consent in rape cases

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Legal scholar Moi-Sui Ah Goo is calling for reform in SA’s rape legislation

A recent Master of Laws graduate from Nelson Mandela University is calling for urgent reform of SA’s rape legislation.

Gqeberha resident Moi-Sui Ah Goo argues that the current legal framework places too much weight on an accused person’s claimed belief in consent rather than on whether clear, explicit consent was actually given.

Ah Goo completed her master’s research at the university and has proposed the abolition of the defence of subjective consent in rape cases in favour of an affirmative consent model.

In her dissertation, “Abolition of the Defence of Subjective Consent: Towards an Affirmative Consent Model for Rape”, she argues that South African law must move towards requiring clear, ongoing and unequivocal consent in all sexual encounters.

“SA’s rape laws are in urgent need of reform,” Ah Goo said.

“The law should require more than a claimed belief that someone consented. It should demand a clear and unequivocal ‘yes’.”

At present, South African law allows the accused to rely on a defence of “mistaken belief in consent”, meaning an accused may avoid conviction if the person genuinely believed consent was present, even if that belief was unreasonable in the circumstances.

Ah Goo argues that this approach places disproportionate emphasis on the accused’s internal belief rather than on whether consent was actually and objectively established.

“Under the ACM model, consent is not assumed from silence or passivity, nor from previous sexual history, or a lack of physical resistance.

“Instead, consent must be actively sought and maintained throughout the sexual interaction through words or conduct that positively indicate agreement to engage in sexual activity.

“It needs to be clear, voluntary, conscious and ongoing,” she said.

Ah Goo also raises concerns about the treatment of complainants in sexual offence trials, pointing to what she describes as ongoing secondary victimisation.

“For decades, rape prosecutions frequently focused on the complainant’s conduct, behaviour and credibility.

“Courts routinely examined what a complainant wore, whether they resisted physically, or how they behaved before and after an incident,” she said.

While the Criminal Law (Sexual Offences and Related Matters) Amendment Act of 2007 introduced important reforms, she argues that gaps remain in how consent was interpreted and applied.

“The continued recognition of a subjective belief in consent creates uncertainty and inconsistency in rape prosecutions.

“Prosecutors often face the difficult task of disproving an accused person’s internal state of mind beyond reasonable doubt.

“I hope that my research will contribute to a future in which South African rape law more effectively protects survivors,” she said.

Beyond her academic work, Ah Goo has gained practical legal experience in several high-profile criminal cases in Cape Town, including the prosecution of the Ayuk brothers in a kidnapping and human trafficking matter, in which Edward Ayuk received five life sentences, as well as the ongoing racketeering and murder trial involving Nafiz Modack and co-accused.

She is specialising in criminal and immigration law while pursuing a PhD in Public Law at Nelson Mandela University.

She will be admitted as an advocate on July 24.