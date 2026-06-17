RAF workers allege bullying, intimidation and chaotic relocation during call centre insourcing

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Story audio is generated using AI

A wheelchair-using employee at the Road Accident Fund’s (RAF) call centre says he has lost much of the independence he once enjoyed at work after being abruptly relocated to a different office that he says is not adequately equipped for his needs.

“Litha”*, whose identity is being withheld for fear of victimisation, is among more than 30 call centre workers who were allegedly given just one hour’s notice to move from the RAF’s Centurion head office to offices in Pretoria.

The relocation forms part of the RAF’s efforts to insource its call centre operations, which are currently managed by an outsourced service provider, Alteram Solutions. However, workers claim the transition has been marked by poor planning, inadequate consultation and what they describe as a culture of bullying and intimidation.

Employees say they were instructed to relocate despite employment contracts stating that their permanent workplace is the RAF head office in Centurion.

For Litha, the move has created daily challenges.

At the new office, he said he must move from the third floor to the ground floor whenever he needs to use an accessible toilet.

“Coming to work is stressful because I now have to depend on colleagues for assistance. I can’t even make myself a cup of coffee because the kitchen is not designed to accommodate my needs. I’ve lost my independence. At head office, the doors were automated, and I could move around the building on my own,” he said.

Other employees say the relocation has significantly increased their commuting times and costs.

One worker said a trip that previously took between 15 and 20 minutes now takes more than an hour.

“I leave home at 5am to be at the office by 8am. Before the move, I could leave after 6am and still arrive on time. We are still trying to familiarise ourselves with new routes and traffic patterns, yet management has already threatened disciplinary action for late arrivals,” he said.

According to the employee, staff have been informed that biometric attendance reports will be used to monitor punctuality.

Some workers have reportedly begun renting accommodation closer to the Pretoria office, adding further financial pressure while they continue paying bonds and household expenses elsewhere.

The atmosphere has become one where staff feel watched and intimidated ... People are afraid to speak out because they fear victimisation. — Employee

Employees further allege that management has introduced excessive controls over their movements during working hours.

Several workers claim they are required to submit written requests whenever they need to leave the building, even briefly.

“The atmosphere has become one where staff feel watched and intimidated,” said another employee. “People are afraid to speak out because they fear victimisation.”

The allegations emerge against the backdrop of heightened scrutiny over conditions within the call centre environment.

Alteram Solutions recently faced criticism over strict toilet-break policies. A former employee referred a dispute to the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), alleging that restrictive bathroom-break rules led to humiliation and ultimately forced her resignation. The matter remains before the CCMA.

Employees also questioned the planning behind the insourcing process.

According to several workers, the RAF was expected to take over the operation in May when the outsourcing contract was due to end. However, they claim preparations were incomplete and that critical resources, including laptops, headsets and operational systems, were not ready for the transition.

Workers allege that existing employees were moved to create office space for newly recruited staff who joined on June 1.

“How do you displace employees who have worked here for more than 10 years to accommodate people who have only just joined?” asked one employee. “Surely there were alternatives that would not have disrupted people’s lives.”

Some employees also claim newly recruited staff have raised concerns about management’s conduct.

“The way some managers speak to people is belittling and unprofessional,” said one worker.

Workers further alleged that some managers have posted TikTok videos referencing incidents within the call centre, a practice employees say has contributed to deteriorating morale.

Several employees interviewed by Sunday Times described an environment characterised by fear, favouritism and mistrust.

One employee alleged that colleagues perceived to be close to management regularly report conversations back to supervisors.

“The team is divided. People are scared to express their frustrations because they fear that whatever they say will be reported to management,” she said.

She further alleged that some employees had been contacted after hours and confronted about comments made during internal meetings.

“We are constantly told that management has given us everything and that we are ungrateful. We are referred to as ‘kids’, even though many of us are adults with families and years of work experience. It is emotionally draining.”

Employees say the developments have raised concerns about whether worker welfare, accessibility and fair labour practices are receiving sufficient attention during the insourcing process.

Labour experts have previously warned that organisational restructuring can create uncertainty and anxiety among employees, particularly when major workplace changes are implemented with limited consultation.

The RAF maintains that the insourcing process is aimed at improving operational efficiency and bringing key services in-house.

Responding to questions from the Sunday Times, the RAF confirmed that it is in the process of insourcing its contact centre operations.

“Currently, RAF contact centre matters are administered through an outsourced party,” the entity said.

The RAF added that it was “unaware of any instances of bullying or intimidation within the contact centre”.

The organisation did not directly address questions regarding the relocation of employees, accessibility concerns raised by disabled workers, allegations of intimidation, or claims that employees were given one hour’s notice to move offices.

*Name changed to protect identity.