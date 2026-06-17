Vuyisile Mini’s eldest son bemoans state of memorial park

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Xolile Mini, who took part in the New Brighton walk, pays respects to his father, Vuyisile, at the Emlotheni Memorial Park in New Brighton

From marches to lectures, Nelson Mandela Bay was abuzz on Tuesday with a number of events hosted around the metro to commemorate Youth Day.

While each of the events highlighted struggles, accomplishments and new goals to mark the 50th anniversary of Youth Day, a common theme of ubuntu transcended through them.

“A Walk Around New Brighton” hosted by community activist and tour guide Mike Pantsi saw dozens of residents come together to celebrate the youth of June 16 1976.

But it also served to bring respect to gravesites, particularly gravesites of fallen heroes.

Participants in the ’Walk Around New Brighton’ on Youth Day on Tuesday (Werner Hills)

However, at the Emlotheni Memorial Park in New Brighton, struggle activist Vuyisile Mini’s eldest son, Xolile, 77, said the event also showed the extent to which the sacrifices of the past were being forgotten.

“I feel encouraged by this walk, we need events like this so we can speak about what is in our hearts.

“Look at this place, it shows that we do not love ourselves, people around here could have made sure this area remained clean.

“That is why I ended up taking my father’s remains to Tsomo [relocated on November 6 2020] where he is originally from, because of the neglect of this area,” Mini said.

At the park, weeds are growing inside the memorial, with parts of the pavement broken, illegal dumping outside the park and a broken fence allowing entry for people.

Pantsi said more needed to be done to maintain and protect the legacy of SA’s heroes.

“Graveyards are very sacred to us as black people, it has to be taught to our children that graves are respected.

“Some of the people that are lying there gave up their lives for the freedom that we are enjoying today.

“People fought for that freedom, blood was spilt, I thought of the Mini, Khayinga and Mkhaba families of those that were executed on November 6 1964.

“The Ndongeni, Mpentse and Jonas families of those that were hanged on July 9 1965,” Pantsi said.

The Junior King Foundation Dance Group entertain attendees at the ‘Praat: Speak Your Mind’ programme on Tuesday (Werner Hills)

Community leader Mike Bukani, 59, honoured the memory of the late Nomvume Mnyazi by sharing her story during the walk.

Mnyazi was shot dead in Mendi Road in New Brighton and was the first Bay victim of the 1976 student uprising.

Bukani said events of this nature would help today’s youth to see their value, remembering the heights that the previous generation intended for SA to reach.

“If you look, you will find our children in shebeens, they have nothing to do, drugs, these events will help their consciousness to return.”

Chedwin Windvogel 19, left, Jadwyn Cona, 19, and Jhaden Kriel, 22, have a bit of competitive fun to celebrate Youth Day during a soccer and netball tournament for youngsters in Helenvale (Fredlin Adriaan)

On the other side of the metro, The Mandela Bay Theatre Complex hosted the “Praat: Speak Your Mind” programme.

Tawuya Mushaike, the complex’s acting manager in the office of the CEO, said the event served to commemorate 50 years of the youth of 1976 by hearing what the youth of today would say if they were given an opportunity to talk to Hector Pieterson.

Pieterson was a 12-year-old schoolboy shot dead during the Soweto uprising in 1976.

“The poems that are being read out today, are written by the learners to Pieterson.

“We wanted to create a space in which we are able to identify the things that define our identity and we identified a programme that has to do with schools.

“Since the substance and the context of June 16 was education, we were able to discover that though the element of language of instruction has relatively been resolved, you still have issues with the content being taught,” Mushaike said.

The Catholic Women’s League marked Youth Day with a march to raise awareness about safe school transport and to honour children who have lost their lives in transport-related accidents (Eugene Coetzee)

Meanwhile, the Catholic Women’s League (CWL) national management committee marked Youth Day with a march from the St George’s Cricket Stadium to City Hall, calling for urgent improvements to school transport safety and paying tribute to children who have died in transport-related accidents.

The demonstration formed part of the organisation’s ongoing advocacy campaign, which leaders say follows repeated attempts to raise concerns with the government that have not produced sufficient action.

CWL national president Sheila Thysse said the march was intended to move the issue from written appeals into visible public engagement.

She said the organisation had for some time been engaging the authorities on scholar transport safety, but felt responses had been limited.

“We’ve actually written many letters to the government on this issue, and we keep getting no particular response.

“So we decided to do something practical.

“At our next conference in August next year in Gqeberha, we want to be able to report back and say: this is what we raised, and this is what was done.

“It could be big, it could be small. I wasn’t worried about that.

“The fact is we are doing something. We’re taking 20, 30, maybe 50 people and saying: you matter,” she said.

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