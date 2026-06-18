Boxing club receives upgrade through relationship with Kariega reserve

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Three of the key role players in the project to refurbish KwaNobuhle's Thubalethu Boxing Club during Friday's unveiling ceremony. They are, from left, The EcoVenturist founder Paul Gardiner, club president Mazizi Vumazonke and Nyosi chief operating officer Cameron Doyle

Conservation has been the catalyst in a poor corner of Nelson Mandela Bay where a boxing club has received a major makeover, and a local legend and his team are creating opportunities for SA’s youth.

Alerted by Nyosi Wildlife Reserve, situated next to the Kariega township of KwaNobuhle, global conservation and travel platform The EcoVenturist sat down with Thubalethu Boxing Club president Mazizi Vumazonke — and the rest is history.

The famous but threadbare gym, led by Vumazonke, who has worked for 20 years without a salary, has produced five international medallists and 16 national champions.

And now, with a R118,500 refurbishment, plus for the first time salaries for the staff going forward -- their aim is to push even harder.

The EcoVenturist founder Paul Gardiner said the relationship between privately owned Nyosi and the KwaNobuhle community laid the foundation.

“As the reserve has expanded, it has become an important source of employment and skills development for local residents, demonstrating how conservation and community upliftment can work hand in hand.”

Thubalethu Boxing Club's world and Africa medallist Oyisa Wanga, left, and fellow fighter Silumko Pokili (Supplied)

He said after Nyosi introduced The EcoVenturist to Vumazonke, he and his team had visited Thubalethu, which means “our opportunity” in isiXhosa.

“Behind the champions and success stories stood a facility struggling with deteriorating infrastructure, limited resources and years of under-investment.

“We were shocked at how desperate conditions were. For instance, some of the young boxers were being forced to share mouth guards.

“Here was SA’s highest-ranked boxing referee producing champions and mentoring young people at the highest level, yet the athletes lacked access to some of the most basic equipment required to train safely.

“But every afternoon, dozens of these young athletes would arrive to train.

“It brought home just how much these guys were achieving despite the odds stacked against them.”

Thubalethu Boxing Club member Kungawo Majubane, 14, lets fly on the punch bag (Supplied)

He said when he heard locals referring to Vumazonke as “the Rassie Erasmus of boxing”, it immediately made sense.

“Our much-loved Springbok coach, from nearby Despatch, has been building world champion rugby players, and Mazizi has been doing the same for boxing in KwaNobuhle.

“The fact that two such influential sporting figures have emerged from the same small corner of the Eastern Cape is remarkable.”

Vumazonke, 39, said he was born and raised in KwaNobuhle and, as a young aspiring boxer, he joined Thubalethu, which was founded in 1988 by former SA junior lightweight champ Mpikhaya “Phantom Killer” Mbaduli.

He said when Mbaduli was tragically murdered, the club started to decline.

“There was a lack of leadership and in 2005 I hung up my gloves and stepped across into a management role, and I have never stopped since then.”

Gardiner said The EcoVenturist, determined to improve the club, leveraged its international network, and introduced UK-based investment company Ranmore Fund Management, together with its South African charitable initiative Helpmore SA, to the project.

Within weeks, a partnership was formed between these three entities, together with Nyosi Wildlife Reserve and, within just two months, the gym underwent a complete renovation.

“The upgrades included structural improvements, plumbing, lighting, new training equipment, boxing gear, team kit and a comprehensive refurbishment that has transformed the facility into a professional training environment.

“Importantly, the support has also ensured that athletes now have access to essential equipment that was previously in short supply, including new mouth guards, boxing gloves and head gear, allowing them to train more safely and with greater confidence.

“For the first time, the coaching staff are also receiving regular financial support for their tireless dedication to developing young athletes.”

Speaking at the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the refurbished club on Friday, Vumazonke said he and his team were deeply grateful for the help they had received.

“With these renovations, we have been able to increase our intake, so we now have 56 boys and girls who we are training.

“The renovation and other support we have got from Paul and all the partners has been amazing.

“I have never seen such heart from anyone.”