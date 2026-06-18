Fashion show proves that waste can be turned into something magical

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Designers and their models pose after a successful edition of the Glad Rags Fashion Show 2026

Creativity and sustainability took centre stage on the evening of Youth Day, when the Glad Rags 2026 Fashion Show took place at the Nelson Mandela University Ocean Sciences Centre.

The event drew an impressive turnout, with fashion enthusiasts, designers, sponsors and community members gathering to celebrate the transformation of discarded textiles into runway-worthy creations.

Founded and organised by Denise Roodt, Glad Rags challenges designers to reimagine donated household fabrics, offcuts and unwanted textile waste as wearable fashion pieces.

The project aims to highlight the value of sustainable fashion while creating opportunities for local designers and makers.

“I came up with this madcap idea that, if you can take a lot of creative people and passionate people, they can change the world.

“They can take what’s waste and what’s unwanted and can make something magical of it.

“The idea is that we want to make this an ongoing thing, and that we’re going to create a brand from what other people don’t want, transformed by the hands of the really talented people we have,” Roodt said.

The garments showcased on the runway were created from waste fabrics selected by participating designers and local personalities at Walmer Park Shopping Centre earlier this year.

This year’s designer and personality pairings included Thomas Lee (Terblanche) with Julie Oates and Roch-LéBloem; Tham-Tham Uduojie with Jessica Wolmarans and Gail Brown; Andre Cloete with Kelly Millborrow and Suriya Aroonslam-Moodley; Marenda Speelman with Zenizole Gqada and Lauren Nash; Anita Seal with Gabi Baatjes and Sesethu Gqomo Seyibokwe; Algene Koeberg-Van Boomen with Candice Parker and Noma Nicol; and Jan-Hendrik van Zyl with Priscilla Potgieter and Lucia Mtshake-Ntshona.

One of the evening’s most captivating highlights was a series of surprise garment transformations, with designers revealing hidden elements that allowed their creations to evolve into entirely new looks on the runway.

From a bag that unfolded into a jacket to a gold gown that transformed into a vibrant pink evening dress, the reveals showcased the high levels of creativity that each designer had.

In addition to the showcase garments, designers also created pieces for the Glad Rags capsule range, which will be available for sale online and at a forthcoming Glad Rags pop-up shop at Walmer Park Shopping Centre.

Accessories for the evening were designed by Urban Glam, while Julz Shoes sponsored sneakers worn by some of the personalities on the runway.

One of the highlights of the event was the attendance of acclaimed South African fashion designer Jenni Button as the VIP guest.

Originally from Gqeberha and now based in Cape Town, Button’s presence underscored the project’s commitment to design excellence and sustainable fashion.

“Your talent, vision and creativity are truly extraordinary, transforming waste into works of art,” Button said.

“A special acknowledgement must also go to the two jewellery designers whose dedication and craftsmanship have so beautifully complemented these remarkable fashion creations.

“Thank you to Denise Roodt for driving this remarkable initiative and for championing the idea that sustainability can be both responsible and beautiful. Your vision has inspired all of us.

“And then thank you to Michelle Brown, my friend, for the immense artwork, dedication and attention to detail that made this evening a reality. Events such as these do not just happen by chance.”

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