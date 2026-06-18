From GQ to DC: Ballerina’s soaring talent takes her to Washington

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Bethelsdorp teenager Dez-Leigh Lewis, centre, is one of only three South African girls selected to attend the prestigious two-week workshop

A talented teenager from Gqeberha’s northern areas is jetting off to the US on Thursday after being selected to attend an exclusive ballet workshop in Washington DC.

After years of honing her craft, Bethelsdorp Extension 21 resident Dez-Leigh Lewis will soon have the opportunity to take her training to the next level at the two-week workshop which will host some of the world’s most talented young dancers.

The overjoyed 16-year-old said when she joined a ballet school 13 years ago, she never imagined that she’d get to travel overseas through the specialised dance form.

“I was only three years old when I joined the What’s On dance studio in Johannesburg,” Dez-Leigh said.

“I really can’t remember much of my early days in ballet, but when I grew older, I began to grasp what was going on.

“I moved to Gqeberha in 2022 where I now stay with my grandparents. Here I joined the Portia Appolis Dance Studio.”

She said she was nervous and excited about her trip.

“I am so privileged to be chosen to go on the USA Summer Intensive Workshop.

“We are only three girls from South Africa that have been selected. The other two girls are from Johannesburg.

“Ballet is more than just standing on your toes — you must be in the moment and have the technique to master the art.

“I also do hip-hop, modern and contemporary dancing. Dancing helps me to relax and destress.

“It really is something I truly enjoy. And now it is taking me overseas.

“It really is unbelievable. For two weeks we will be based in Washington DC.

“There is a possibility that we might also meet the president, Donald Trump. That is very exciting and I am looking forward to it.”

The grade 11 pupil encouraged young people to set clear goals and work towards them to become successful.

“Youngsters must not throw their lives away and must always pray.

“Choose your friends carefully because they can make or break you.

“[Young people] must have a good support system and do what makes them happy.

“Get sound advice and always choose the right path.”

Dez-Leigh’s dance teacher, Portia Appolis, said she was extremely proud of the youngster and wished her every success.

“I am very confident that she will represent the dance studio and her family and friends with excellence and pride.

“Dez-Leigh is a very passionate and dedicated dance student, and this Summer International Intensive Dance Programme is a wonderful opportunity to showcase her versatile talent.

“She is also part of a hip-hop trio that competed at a recent dance competition, and they were awarded the Best Hip-Hop Ensemble Trophy.”

Dez-Leigh said dancing was a way of expressing herself.

“I would like to become a psychologist one day, but my actual goal is to be an international air hostess.

“My dream is to work on airlines like Qatar, Emirates and British Airways. I believe that it is possible to achieve my goals.”

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