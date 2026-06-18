Illegal immigrants arrested in Plett amid community pressure

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Police had to intervene when anti-immigrant activist Ngizwe Mchunu turned up at an encampment housing Malawians who are to be repatriated

Thirty one illegal immigrants were arrested during searches across Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay this week.

Community leaders, police and Bitou municipal authorities teamed up to conduct several searches across the area and removed any foreign nationals found without the correct documentation.

This comes after local landlords were called to a meeting earlier this month by community leaders who had instructed them to evict any illegal foreigners occupying their buildings.

A landlord, who did not want to be named, said at the meeting they were told that searches would soon be conducted and that they must warn tenants without documentation.

“We received a message on WhatsApp calling us to a meeting,” he said.

“In the meeting, we were told to co-operate with the anti-illegal immigrant leaders, or else we would be fined.”

​According to the landlord, the leaders instructed them to inform illegal residents to leave the area by June 16, as searches would begin on that date.

The landlord stated that the searches could start at any time, primarily at night, and warned residents not to hide immigrants.

Nceba Thomas, who is one of leaders conducting the searches in Kwanokuthula, said the search was inspired by the wave of protests and picketing around SA regarding the issue.

“The idea to conduct the search is motivated by the March and March movement across SA and as the Kwanokuthula community is very vocal about the issue of illegal immigrants, we had to take a stand,” he said.

“Everyone was called to the meeting and told by police who attended the meeting to inquire whether their tenants had documents or not, they were informed that they were also breaking the law by housing illegal immigrants.”

Thomas said the searches would continue until June 30.

Bitou municipal spokesperson Andile Namntu said they were aware of concerns within certain communities regarding the presence of individuals who might be residing in the country unlawfully.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) supported by the Bitou law enforcement and other relevant authorities are currently conducting operations aimed at identifying individuals who may be residing in the country unlawfully.

“As a result of these operations, a number of individuals have been detained and are being processed in accordance with applicable immigration and legal procedures.

“Where required by law, processes relating to repatriation are being undertaken by the relevant national authorities in a lawful, orderly and peaceful manner, with due regard for the rights and dignity of all involved,” he said.

Southern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Chris Spies said: “Kwanokuthula police and Public Order Police are deployed in Plettenberg Bay today [June 16] where a total of 31 undocumented people were taken into custody since this morning.

“This operation forms part of ongoing efforts to address illegal activities.

“The South African Police Service respects the right of citizens to protest, however, those who embark on such action are urged to do so within the confines of the law.

“When marchers/protesters engage in violent acts including incitement of violence, police will not hesitate to act decisively.”

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