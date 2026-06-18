WATCH | Nominate those changing Nelson Mandela Bay for good

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For more than 35 years, The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards supported by Nelson Mandela University have honoured ordinary individuals who do extraordinary work in the community — the unsung heroes whose compassion, courage and commitment leave a lasting mark in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Every community has them. The woman who spends her weekends feeding families in need. The teacher who goes the extra mile long after the school bell has rung. The volunteer who quietly serves others, expecting nothing in return. The young changemaker who refuses to accept that things can’t be better.

They don’t do it for recognition. They don’t seek applause. Most often they don’t even realise the impact they have on the lives around them. Yet every day they make Nelson Mandela Bay a little kinder, a little stronger and a little more hopeful.

Do you know of anyone making a significant difference in their community? Let’s honour them. Submit your nomination here in the following categories:

Environment;

Sports;

Arts & Culture;

Business & Entrepreneurship;

Education;

Community;

Civil Society;

Gender-Based Violence;

Health & Safety;

Schools; and

Youth.

Behind every nomination is a story of hope and sacrifice — a story of someone who chose to make a difference. Let’s share these stories.

Nominations close at midday on Monday June 29.

Contact The Herald marketing manager Berna Ulay-Walters at ulayb@theherald.co.za for more information.