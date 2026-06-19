Bok super-fans grab prime seats for Gqeberha Baabaas clash

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Siya Kolisi is set to lead the Springboks against the Barbarians at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday.

While Springbok fans will be pouring into the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium to witness the Boks-Barbarians clash on Saturday, an elite group of super-fans have managed to get their names even closer than pitch-side.

An innovative initiative by Betway, the Springboks’ official sponsor, will see 23 fans have their names emblazoned on the shorts of members of the Bok squad for the big game.

The 23 Behind The 23 initiative was launched in the form of a competition in May in which fans had to submit their personal rugby stories and connection to the Springboks.

Betway said on Thursday there had been a great response.

“Following thousands of entries from rugby fans across South Africa, we have officially selected the 23 supporters who will form the Betway Squad and have their names featured on the back of the Springbok shorts on June 20.

“For one game only, the Betway logo will be replaced with the names of 23 South Africans, giving supporters the opportunity to become part of the Springbok story as the team kicks off a pivotal 2026 season.

“Together, they form the 23 Behind The 23, the supporters whose names will be carried onto the field in a way no fans ever have before.”

One of the winners, Kariega resident Tando Funde, 35, said on Thursday she could hardly wait for the weekend.

“I am already packing what I want to take.

“They are coming to fetch me with a car tomorrow.

“We will be attending the captain’s run and then staying for two nights at the Boardwalk Hotel.

“And of course we will be going to the big game on Saturday.”

Funde, who has just completed her N6 financial management final exams at Midlands College, said she could barely believe her name would be emblazoned on the shorts of one of her heroes.

“Two of my favourite Springbok players are [centre] Lukhanyo Am and [wing] Makazole Mapimpi.

“But number one for me is [flyhalf] Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

“Seeing my name carried onto the field by a Springbok on Saturday will be like heaven on earth.”

She said she grew to love rugby because it was a big part of community life where she grew up in Ntonga Location in Middledrift, near Qonce.

“I had four brothers who all played rugby, and we had a team called Rock of Ages, so I used to go and watch them all the time.

“Sometimes we would go in a truck to the next village because they were playing there.

“I love rugby because it is the only game I know.

“I even knew Lukhanyo before he was famous because he grew up in a village near mine.”

She said she had told her brothers that she had been invited as a special guest to the game on Saturday and they were excited for her.

Durell Bruintjies, from Schauderville, said he was proud and excited to have made it into the 23 Behind The 23 squad.

“The Springboks mean everything to me.

“They represent hope, unity, pride and resistance.

“Growing up in poverty in Schauderville, rugby was a source of inspiration and a reminder that no matter where you came from, you could achieve greatness.

“The Springboks bring my family, community and nation together and they make me proud to be a South African.”

Bruintjies said he had played rugby his whole life.

“Opportunities were limited in Schauderville but rugby gave me purpose, discipline and hope.

“The Springboks are not just a team to me.

“They are a symbol of what is possible when people come together and never give up.”

Another Gqeberha resident, Shaun Sharpe, who also made it into the super-fans squad, said his father’s love of rugby had influenced him, and supporting the Springboks with his family was among his most treasured memories.

“For me, the Springboks represent unity and South Africa’s fighting spirit.

“When the Springboks play, it’s a reminder of what we can achieve when we stand together as one nation.

“Knowing that a Springbok player will carry my name on his shorts on Saturday means the world to me.”

The 23 Behind The 23 Betway Squad also includes Yvette van der Westhuizen, whose father represented Eastern Province against the British & Irish Lions in 1974.

She said this made the opportunity to have her name carried onto the field in the Eastern Cape, more than 50 years later, “a full-circle rugby moment”.

SA Rugby chief executive Rian Oberholzer said the initiative was recognition of the important role fans played in the Springboks’ journey.

“The response to this initiative has been remarkable, and we’re delighted that 23 supporters will have the opportunity to see their names carried onto the field as we begin an exciting new season in Gqeberha.”

Betway Africa sponsorship head Jason Shield said the aim was to get Bok fans “behind every tackle, every try and every victory”.

“Every one of these supporters has their own story, their own connection to the Springboks, and their own reason for getting behind the team.”

The Betway squad comprises: Anton Swart, Carlin April, Chris Young, Dalvene Titus, Danie Prinsloo, Denzil de Wet, Durell Bruintjies, Grant Britz, Junaid Adonis, Keevan Bonaparte, Kim Frost, Koos Bergh, Lezinda Bester, Lucian Coombs, Nthabiseng Ndini, Palesa Sihlahla, Shaun Sharpe, Sibu Ngidi, Steed Richardson, Tando Funde, Unathi Pebe, Yvette van der Westhuizen and Zoe Neil.

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