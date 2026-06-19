Cholera outbreak kills 90 in northeast Nigeria, UN says

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The death toll of a cholera outbreak in Nigeria's Borno state has risen from 74 since early May, with about 7,800 infections recorded to date. File photo.

At least 90 people have died and more than 12,000 others have been infected in a fast-spreading cholera outbreak in Nigeria’s conflict-hit Borno state, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on Thursday.

The death toll from the outbreak that began in early May rose from 74, with about 7,800 infections reported.

OCHA said aid agencies are scaling up treatment, surveillance and access to clean water to support government efforts to contain the outbreak.

A $4m (R65.6m) injection from OCHA-managed funds is bolstering the emergency response but more resources are urgently needed to strengthen prevention and treatment, OCHA said.

Reuters