Gqeberha teen reunited with family after ‘misunderstanding’

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Police found the teen at a Schoenmakerskop guest house after her mother reported a kidnapping at the Kwadwesi police station. Picture: File image

A misunderstanding between a Gqeberha mother and her daughter led to a search for and the recovery of the teen by police on Friday.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the teen was reunited with her mother after she was initially reported to have been kidnapped.

“The South African Police Service (SAPS) successfully located a 17-year-old girl in a Schoenmakerskop guest house after her mother reported a kidnapping at Kwadwesi police station.

“Police can confirm that no kidnapping or sexual assault took place.”

Beetge said preliminary investigations indicate the teenager was simply attending a youth celebration out of her own free will.

“The teenager was found in the company of five males (aged 18-25) and two 18-year-old females.

“No criminal case was opened.

“It transpired that there was a misunderstanding between the mother and her daughter,” Beetge said.

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