Mom demands justice year after toddler killed by police van

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19-month-old Nqobile Kani was killed after being hit by a police van on youth day 2025

A Kenton-on-Sea mother is still searching for answers a year after her 19-month-old son was killed when he was hit by a police van on Youth Day last year.

The 22-year-old mother, Khanyisa Kani, claims she has received no feedback from authorities since making statements the day after her son, Nqobile, was killed.

However, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), says it has communicated with the family throughout the process.

“On the day of the accident I was not there, my son was at his grandmother’s house and she was looking after him,” Kani said.

“Around 5pm, I got a call that I must go to the grandmother’s house where the incident happened.

“When I got there, there were two police vans and an ambulance and my baby was still breathing.

“I waited for about two hours and then a policewoman came and told us that the baby was no more.”

Ipid deputy director of communications Phaladi Shuping said their investigation had been concluded.

“Ipid made positive recommendations to the SAPS because we could not prove any negligence on the part of the driver.

“The evidence is that the child was walking alone in the evening and the driver could not see him.”

Kani, however, disputed Ipid’s findings, saying it was not dark when the incident occurred.

“My son was not even in the road, he was on the side of the road [on the pavement] when the police van drove over him.

“The father’s sister was standing at the gate of the yard walking toward Nqobile to pick him up when, she said the police van came speeding and hit the baby who was not even in the road.

“She told me that that policeman was rushing to be somewhere and he was driving fast.

“He [the SAPS driver] said that he didn’t see the baby but now he is saying it was dark.”

Shuping said that after the finalisation of the investigation, the docket was referred to the director of public prosecutions,

“The DPP had declined to prosecute as there were no prospects of successful prosecution.”

Shuping also said the grandmother of the child was updated by the investigating officer.

Kani again disputed Ipid’s statement, saying that the first time she had heard that the case had been concluded was when a journalist had inquired with Ipid and informed her afterwards.

“It broke my heart, because I was expecting a response to come from them.

“I have heard nothing at all from the police or Ipid.”

Kani said that she was struggling to accept the Ipid findings.

However, Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping said the family had been kept abreast of the developments in the investigation.

“⁠The Ipid investigation was concluded in August 2025 and the grandmother was informed of the outcome including the referral of the docket to the DPP.

“On October 22 2025, the grandmother made a supplementary statement with Ipid following instructions from the DPP.

“When the case was closed , she was informed of the final outcome of the case.”

Kani became emotional as she spoke about getting justice for Nqobile.

“I don’t care about their money, I don’t care about the man’s money, I don’t care about the police’s money, the only thing I care about is justice.

“That guy is still driving the same car that killed my son.

“I see him driving that police van past my house every day.”

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