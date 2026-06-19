Tensions rise in Motherwell after stabbing drama

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sihle Baskiti, 30, the girlfriend of murdered Sinalo Smith, speaks about the ordeal. Picture: THE HERALD

A 31-year-old man has died, a murder suspect is on the run and an entire Motherwell community has been gripped by fear and anger as claims circulate that the horrific crime was rooted in a toxic web of lust and jealousy.

Sinalo Smith was stabbed to death inside his NU29 home on the night of May 31 — a killing that has since ignited protests, conflicting accounts and mounting frustration over a lack of an arrest.

At the heart of the case are explosive claims that Smith was targeted after allegedly pursuing a relationship with a teenage girl — the stepdaughter of the man now accused of killing him.

More than two weeks later, the suspect remains at large.

Community members gather in Lingelethu Two on Wednesday to voice their frustration over lack of arrests after the stabbing of Sinalo Smith (Werner Hills)

On Youth Day, simmering tensions boiled over as residents of Lingelethu Two marched to the local police station, demanding swift action and accountability.

They then handed over a petition to a high-ranking officer.

“We do not feel safe in our own homes with the suspect still at large,” community member Siyabulela Mahamba said.

“The suspect is still out there.

“The police have failed us.

“Even the family has not been given any answers.”

Residents claim the suspect’s girlfriend has also since disappeared and was allegedly helping her partner evade arrest — accusations she has since publicly denied in a viral social media post.

Mahamba said residents had confiscated the cellphones of the suspect’s girlfriend after it was discovered that she had allegedly been communicating with him while he was on the run.

After that, she also allegedly fled.

He said they had found out by going through the girlfriend’s phones that she was allegedly assisting him.

“We handed those cellphones over to the police,” he said.

In her social media post, the girlfriend insisted they were both hiding for fear of their lives, claiming they had been advised by the police to do so.

Her version also paints a different picture — one in which her teenage daughter, a gender-based violence survivor, was allegedly followed to a shop and propositioned by Smith.

She says the girl rejected him.

Days later, Smith was dead.

According to her, the fatal confrontation began when her partner, who considers the teen girl to be his stepdaughter, confronted Smith over the alleged incident.

Smith’s grieving girlfriend, Sihle Baskiti, 30, meanwhile claims the suspect had been pursuing her for several years now, with the most recent incident allegedly having taken place just a month ago.

Smith was aware of it and he was unhappy, she claimed.

She said this week that the suspect had arrived at their home on more than one occasion looking for Smith and that she would tell him each time that he was not yet home.

On the night of May 31, he allegedly returned, this time with his girlfriend who later left.

She said he was wearing a long jacket.

She claimed he was angry and armed.

“He [allegedly] told Sinalo he wanted to kill him,” she said.

“He took out a big knife which he had hidden under his jacket.”

Moments later, Smith was stabbed in the stomach and heart.

Baskiti said her children had been in a nearby room and had heard the commotion, followed by their father’s final cries as she desperately tried to intervene.

She said their two-year-old son had been left particularly traumatised by the incident.

She said the suspect had apologised as Smith started losing consciousness.

“I tried to call for an ambulance but could not get through.

“Sinalo managed to tell me where he had hidden some money he had saved and told me to use that to call for private transportation.”

She said the suspect’s girlfriend allegedly returned and also apologised, saying the suspect did not mean to stab Smith.

Smith was eventually rushed to the Motherwell Healthcare Centre, where he was declared dead on arrival.

“While I dealt with the police, the community members took over and started searching for the suspect’s girlfriend.

“When they found her, she [allegedly] confirmed everything I had told them.

“But now I see she has changed her tune in her social media post.”

In the social media post, the suspect’s girlfriend stated that she had been the one to try to stop the fight.

Though she confirmed that Smith had been stabbed, she claimed her boyfriend was also stabbed in the hand and stomach.

She said further that she had been the one who got hold of a jikeleza to rush Smith to the healthcare facility.

Ward 54 councillor Lunga Minyayo confirmed multiple attempts to engage authorities.

“The community is living in fear,” he said.

“They believe they could be next.”

He said he had been facilitating talks between the police and the community.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed that Smith was killed at about 10.30pm on May 31.

He said the murder investigation was still under way.

Residents have, meanwhile, vowed to escalate the matter to the SA Human Rights Commission if urgent progress is not made in the police probe.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.