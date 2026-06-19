News

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa attends launch of SARB campus and museum

Sowetan Sowetan

Sowetan

Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday attending the launch of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) museum at the institution’s Head Office Campus in Pretoria.

“The museum forms part of the SARB’s commitment to transparency and accountability, opening its work to the public to enhance understanding of the central bank’s role in the economy. This will further serve to bring the institution closer to the public, fostering greater engagement and trust,” said the Presidency.

Video courtesy of the SABC.

Sowetan

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Comment icon
Sign UpLog In

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Editor’s Choice

1

Subscribe today and enjoy a smarter, sleeker reading experience with The Herald app

2

Stay informed, instantly — join The Herald on WhatsApp

3

Jeremy Clarkson confirms cancer diagnosis, undergoing treatment

4

Broos must get approach right as Bafana have it all to play for against Czechia

5

MAHLATSE AT THE WORLD CUP | Latest developments at FIFA World Cup 2026

Related Articles