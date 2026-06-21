Uganda says Islamic Development Bank approves R12.28bn loan

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Kenyan President William Ruto and Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni at the launch of construction of the Kisumu-Malaba SGR line in Kisumu. The IsDB is one of Uganda’s biggest sources of external financing. File picture: Reuters

The Islamic Development Bank’s (IsDB) executive board has approved a €650.7m (R12.28bn) loan to Uganda to help finance its standard gauge railway project, the finance ministry said late on Friday.

Uganda is raising funds for the €2.7bn (R50.93bn) project, which has already won backing from lenders including the World Bank and the African Development Bank.

It has appointed Citibank to help mobilise financing.

Construction of the railway, which began in 2024, is being carried out by Turkish firm Yapi Merkezi.

The IsDB is one of Uganda’s biggest sources of external financing and, at the end of May, had projects in the East African country worth $896.5m (R14.73bn), government data show.

The 272km line will link landlocked Uganda to Kenya’s rail network, providing access to the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa, through which Uganda imports most of its goods.

Reuters