Capa, Wagner avert arrest or fine

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Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has until June 30 to comply with the court order

The Eastern Cape health department has fewer than 10 days to comply with an order to pay the salaries of a group of workers, failing which health MEC Ntandokazi Capa could face possible arrest.

The Gqeberha Labour Court has granted the department an extension to comply with a June 5 order to present arguments why Capa and her head of department, Dr Rolene Wagner, should not be arrested or fined.

The department’s application was heard virtually on Friday.

Eastern Cape health department head Dr Rolene Wagner (DispatchLive)

Capa and Wagner had failed to comply with an order on May 14 instructing them to pay the salaries of 22 employees that had been stopped in April.

The department also failed to pay them in May.

This led the Health and Other Services Personnel Trade Union of SA (Hospersa), Personnel Trade Union of SA and the 22 employees to file an application for Capa and Wagner to be found in contempt of court and the matter was heard on June 5.

Capa’s spokesperson, Camagwini Mavovana, said the department had, in terms of the order and the subsequent extension granted by the court, until June 30 to fully comply.

She said the department had already reinstated the affected employees and taken steps to ensure that their June salaries would be paid.

“The outstanding back pay for April and May 2026 is currently being processed,” Mavovana said.

The reinstatement process, Mavovana said, necessitated the submission of supporting documentation, including banking details and other relevant information because payments had to be effected through the Basic Accounting System.

Eastern Cape health MEC Ntandokazi Capa has until June 30 to comply with the court order (Supplied )

“The progress made by the department in implementing the order persuaded the court to grant an extension until June 30, by which time the department intends to have finalised the processing and payment of the outstanding April and May salaries.”

When Labour Court judge Coen de Kock granted the order on June 5, he instructed Capa and Wagner to appear before court on Friday to give reasons why a final order should not be granted.

The employees worked at Orsmond TB Hospital in Kariega, which has been undergoing renovations since 2021, and were reportedly terminated by the department in April after a dispute over their alleged resistance to report for duty at other facilities.

The staff members cited in court papers include nurses, porters and general workers.

One of the employees told The Herald she had worked for the department for years and that not being paid for two months was a huge setback.

“My policies are now lapsing while others are being cancelled.

“I stand to lose a lot of money in premiums I’ve been paying for years.

“My medical aid has also indicated its intention to cancel.

“We’ll lose our benefits. I have more than three dependants on it.

“I cannot afford to be without funeral cover and medical aid,” the employee said.

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