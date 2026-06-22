Court steps in to save three Karoo towns from power blackout

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Eskom's threat to cut electricity to three Karoo towns due to nonpayment has been stalled by a court order

Residents of three Karoo towns were on the brink of losing essential services — including water, health care and emergency response — before a court order stopped Eskom from cutting their electricity supply.

The Makhanda high court granted an interim order last week preventing Eskom from interrupting power to Willowmore, Steytlerville and Jansenville, while it considers a full application by the Dr Beyers Naude Local Municipality.

The court also ordered the parties to meet in an effort to resolve the long-running dispute.

The ruling comes after Eskom threatened to cut electricity due to nonpayment, a move the municipality warned would have devastating consequences.

Without power, water and sanitation systems would fail, while hospitals, clinics, schools, old age homes, farms, businesses and emergency services would be severely affected.

Municipal spokesperson Edwardine Abader said the municipality was relieved.

“More importantly, the judgment acknowledges the underlying challenges faced by our and other municipalities.

“It gives us time to bring all roleplayers together to find solutions,” she said.

Eskom had also filed an urgent counter-application to force the municipality to pay its current account and ring-fence electricity revenue, but this was set aside.

Judge Justin Laing said the municipality had met the requirements for interim relief.

However, he also criticised its failure to keep up with payments, calling it “unacceptable”.

The judge directed Eskom, the National Energy Regulator of SA, and the ministers of co-operative governance and finance, among others, to explain why the order should not be made final.

The dispute dates back years.

The municipality said it inherited about R30m in electricity debt when it was formed in 2016, and had been in conflict with Eskom since 2018 over billing.

In 2020, Eskom first threatened to cut supply, leading to court action and an agreement to resolve the matter through arbitration.

However, attempts to involve national government departments stalled.

More recently, tensions escalated after the municipality joined the National Treasury’s Municipal Debt Relief Programme in 2023.

By March this year, Eskom said the municipality owed more than R900m and issued notice of its intention to cut supply.

It also proposed measures including prepaid electricity systems or allowing residents to pay Eskom directly.

The municipality argued it needed more information to verify the debt and said it could not approve new agreements without following legal processes.

After further exchanges failed, Eskom announced it would cut power on May 8.

The municipality then approached the court on an urgent basis, arguing that the impact on residents would be catastrophic.

Laing agreed, saying the risk of harm to communities was clear and did not need further explanation.

The interim order will remain in place until the court makes a final decision. The date has not yet been set.

Eskom provincial spokesperson Zama Mpondwana had not responded to a request for comment by the time of publication.

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