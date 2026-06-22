Encore abroad: Edgar Muzah shares on Europe’s love for African sounds

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Back in Gqeberha, fresh from his tour in Germany, acclaimed musician Edgar Muzah has returned inspired by the warm reception from overseas fans for African sounds.

The week-long tour saw Muzah team up with Kapi Gantsu and showcase a diverse repertoire representing Africa, including some new music.

He said the sounds represented a mixture of Afro-soul, Afro-jazz, world music, Afro-fusion, as well as a segment that paid tribute to late SA legends Hugh Masekela and Miriam Makeba.

“We talked about what Africa looks like, we taught them about ubuntu.

“We had a segment where we paid tribute to Masekela and Makeba, because they were artists that were dearly loved in the world, and especially in Europe,” Muzah said.

The celebrated bass guitarist said the reception abroad had reaffirmed his global appeal, as he sets his sights on firmly establishing his brand in the European market.

The tour included aptly named performances such as African Picnic in Schwäbishch Hall on June 6 and 7, Abantu Kultur Fest Workshop in Osnabrück on June 10, Howzit in Bielefeld on June 11, Afrikanischer Markt in Münster on June 13 and at Wetterskamp Osnabrück (Jam with us) on June 14.

“Having been there before it does feel like a second home. We came to the same places that we were stationed in and we tried to go to places that we had not been to as well,” Muzah said.

“That made it feel familiar, specifically in the arts. Even people that last saw us in 2022 were looking forward to seeing us coming back.

“We also got an opportunity to perform at the University of Science and Technology Institut Für Musik Osnabrück [on June 9].

“They were excited to see us again.”

The 2024 SA Music Awards winner said he was humbled when the German crowd gave him an encore and a standing ovation.

“The first time I was here as Edgar Muzah, it was about establishing my name, trying to say ‘hey, we come from Africa, we are bringing our music to you and to the world’.

“The main thing was to share the music, to make a name and be in a position to make contacts so that you can come back for a bigger tour.

“That was achieved, which is why we found ourselves back in the same space, but now with more shows, cities and more people looking forward to it.

“It is a blessing, it feels good.

“I have always been a fan of Europe and how they consume their music. They appreciate African music specifically.”

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