Malawians dropped at Newlands shop: Investigation ordered

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Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi is addressing a concern that migrants are being privately transported between South African cities. Picture: Freddy Mavunda

Justice minister Mmamoloko Nkhensani Kubayi says teams have been dispatched to look into the private transport of migrants between South African cities.

This comes after social media reports of a busload of foreign nationals travelling from Durban being dropped off at a shop in Newlands, Johannesburg, at the weekend.

Kubayi, who inspected the mass repatriations of migrants from Durban on Sunday, said the Johannesburg relocation was outside of government processes.

Officials had also learned that private buses were transporting people to more than one venue. This was unlawful, she said.

“All buses that departed being processed by government are escorted until they cross the border by law enforcement. None of those buses have dropped people inland South Africa.

“We are sending teams to the area to get the person responsible for the commissioning of the buses but to also process the individuals through government process.”

TimesLIVE