Off-duty police officer and pregnant woman survive shooting in Salt Lake

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Three attempted murder cases have been opened and are being investigated by SAPS Bethelsdorp. File photo

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Three people, including a pregnant 20-year-old woman and an off-duty police officer, were injured in a shooting at Salt Lake at the weekend.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the trio were fired on by an unknown man while they were sitting next to the road in Barends Street at about 11pm on Saturday.

“The three victims, two males aged 22 and 25 and a female, 20, were shot and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

“The 22-year-old male and the pregnant female have been discharged, but the 25-year-old male, an off-duty constable at SAPS Gelvandale, remains in hospital in a stable condition.”

Beetge said three attempted murder cases have been opened and are being investigated by SAPS Bethelsdorp.

Any person who can assist police with information in the investigation is asked to anonymously contact the investigating officer at SAPS Bethelsdorp, Det-Sgt Royi, at 071-475-1707, or Crime Stop at 08600-10111.

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