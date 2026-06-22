One week left to nominate unsung heroes

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It is the final week to nominate individuals for the 2026 The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University

Time is ticking, with just one week left for Nelson Mandela Bay residents to nominate their unsung heroes for the 2026 The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards, supported by Nelson Mandela University.

The coral anniversary of the esteemed CSI initiative seeks to shine a light on individuals whose contributions create a foundation of hope and lasting impact on their community.

And while the spotlight will be firmly fixed on the 11 category winners during the honorary gala awards ceremony taking place on September 4 at the Sun Boardwalk Convention Centre, a lot of work is required to reach that goal.

Similarly to the winners’ ongoing support for their communities, the goal is only attainable through the support of partnerships with sponsors such as Silver category sponsor SPAR Eastern Cape.

SPAR Eastern Cape divisional managing director Solly Engelbrecht said the company opted to partner with the awards as they too are rooted in the communities they serve.

“This partnership with The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards aligns seamlessly with our belief that meaningful change begins at a grassroots level in each community.

“Supporting this initiative allows us to not only celebrate community impact but to actively invest in it.

“It reflects our ongoing commitment to uplift, support and walk alongside the people who make a difference every day in their communities.”

Citizens of the year awards (Supplied)

He said recognising “ordinary people doing extraordinary things” not only affirmed their work, but also inspired others to contribute positively.

“The nominations often highlight both the realities our communities face and the resilience within them.

“While challenges such as poverty, unemployment and social issues remain a major concern for all, what stands out even more is the strength, compassion and innovation of individuals who step up to address these issues, using what they have.

“It is a powerful reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is always hope driven by community-led action.”

Engelbrecht said that by celebrating these individuals they hoped to encourage a culture of paying it forward, strengthening community connections and fostering a shared sense of responsibility.

“Ultimately, it’s about building communities where people show up for one another in simple yet powerful ways.

“This also aligns with our national strategy, ‘Unleash the Power of Independent Retail’, which speaks to unlocking the potential within our communities.

“Through initiatives like this, we see that power come to life in real, tangible ways through people who are willing to step up, give back and inspire others to do the same.”

The winners will be selected by a panel of five distinguished judges that will follow strict judging criteria with nominees required to adhere to various aspects, which include:

* The contribution must have been done within the past 12 months;

* The contribution must be sustainable, delivering ongoing value beyond initial efforts; and

* The contribution must prove to have significant impact within the community: The scale of impact (number of people or breadth of reach). The depth of impact (extent of meaningful change).

The event would not be possible without the support of several partners including co-title sponsors: Nelson Mandela University | Silver: SPAR, Coega Development Corporation and Nedbank | Bronze sponsor: Continental Tyre SA | Venue sponsors: Boardwalk International Convention Centre | Radio sponsor: Kingfisher FM | Beverage sponsor: Three Peaks Wine | Support sponsor: Vodacom and Capsicum Culinary Studio | Photography: Hugo Studio.

Nominations are open, until June 29, for the 35th The Herald Citizens of the Year Awards and can either be submitted via online form here: www.bit.ly/HeraldCitizens2026 or emailed to UlayB@theherald.co.za.

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The Herald