Rally to Read accelerates child literacy programme

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Best-selling author Refiloe Moahloli reads from her book 'You are Loved’ with pupils during the celebration at Khulile Primary School in Motherwell on Friday. With her are, from left, Anje Mnyaka, vice-president of legal services at Isuzu, Carli Botma-Kleu, Khayone Msutwana, Yahleka Mbatsha and Avuzwa Mose

The Rally to Read programme has changed gear and is driving the sustainability of the much-loved reading literacy initiative.

Isuzu Motors South Africa (IMSA), which runs the programme together with the Read Education Trust, successfully implemented the programme for the third year on Friday at Khulile Primary School, St Albans Primary and Kayser Ngxwana Primary School.

The literacy programme has now entered into a new phase, focused on enabling beneficiary schools in Gqeberha to sustain improved literacy outcomes beyond direct programme support.

The programme has strengthened foundational literacy through a model that combines teacher development, pupil support and community engagement.

Isuzu spokesperson Nandi Matomela said the success of the programme was particularly evident at Khulile Primary in Motherwell.

“Learner performance in grade 3 English first additional language improved from an average of 58.74% in 2023 to 68.7% in 2025.

“Grade 4 results also increased from 57.28% to 60.93%, over the same period.”

Khulile Primary School pupils at the Rally to Read event on Friday (Werner Hills)

She said the partnership with the Read Educational Trust had been central to the programme’s implementation.

“Interventions have included teacher training, the provision of age-appropriate reading materials, the use of early grade reading assessment tools to track learner progress, and initiatives that encourage reading at home.

“Digital literacy support has also been introduced to further enhance learner engagement and outcomes.

“Through Rally to Read, our focus has been on building a strong literacy foundation while equipping schools with practical tools to sustain progress beyond the programme.”

She said that over the course of the programme, participating schools had demonstrated improvements in literacy outcomes, highlighting the effectiveness of support and ongoing engagement.

Pupils perform during the Rally to Read event at Khulile Primary School in Motherwell (Werner Hills)

Matomela said to support sustainability, the company and the Read trust had implemented a framework to achieve long-term impact through igniting the love for reading.

“This includes the provision of Read boxes containing books by South African authors, such as Refiloe Moahloli’s We Are One, which explores themes of friendship and ubuntu, and Sihle Nontshokweni’s Wanda series, which focuses on identity, heritage, self-love and courage."

Nontshokweni said literacy programmes such as Rally to Read did more than just improve reading outcomes.

“They open up worlds, strengthen critical thinking and empower children to shape their future.

“By investing in reading, we nurture a confident and capable generation.”

Moahloli said when children saw themselves and their lives reflected in the stories they read, they experienced them as a celebration of who they were.

“Reading books that enable this therefore becomes an exciting and enlightening journey, building self-esteem and self-awareness, affirming their importance and inherent value in society.”

Matomela said Rally to Read formed part of Isuzu’s broader corporate social investment priorities, aligning with national goals to improve education and empower communities.

”In line with its commitment to continuity, IMSA will continue supporting the programme while also identifying a new group of beneficiary schools in Nelson Mandela Bay for the next phase of the initiative."

Pupils perform during the Rally to Read event at Khulile Primary School in Motherwell (Werner Hills)

Khulile Primary School principal Linda Nonxuba said the programme had delivered a positive and meaningful impact.

“We have seen improved learner confidence, stronger reading outcomes and inspired learners.

“The support provided has strengthened our teaching approach, and the school is now better positioned to sustain and build on this progress.”

Isuzu has extended its support beyond the programme through its Adopt-a-School initiative, which has included the refurbishment of St Albans Primary School and the donation of 320 pairs of school shoes to pupils at Kayser Ngxwana Primary School.

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