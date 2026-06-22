Residents march to George municipal offices in protest over illegal immigration

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Residents marched from George's Thembalethu township to the Garden Route District Municipality’s offices in protest against illegal immigration

Residents from George took to the streets of Thembalethu township to protest against illegal immigration.

The large group marched to the Garden Route District Municipality’s offices on Friday to express their concerns and deliver a memorandum of grievances, questioning the municipality’s response to the issue of undocumented foreigners in Thembalethu, Pacaltsdorp and Lawaaikamp.

One of the Qina Mhlali leaders, Bathini Malobola, said George communities were experiencing severe strain due to the undocumented foreign nationals and the failure of responsible departments to enforce existing laws.

“We do not see municipal law enforcement, the department of labour and the police working together to conduct searches in the community or at workplaces,” he said.

“The undocumented people have become a problem for communities that are already struggling.

“With communities already struggling with overcrowding and the influx of shacks, it is unfair to have more people building shacks without any plan for development that will benefit them.

“This creates chaos and prevents communities from fully developing.”

A leader from Garden Route Community Development, Mlungisiseleli Stofile, said it was time for the government to take responsibility for the issue.

“The department of labour allows immigrants to come into the country, but when their documents expire based on what they applied for, they do not conduct checks or notify the authorities,” he said.

The memorandum highlights issues including the unlawful occupation of municipal land and buildings in Thembalethu, Pacaltsdorp, Lawaaikamp and Borcherds.

It also touched on unlicensed informal businesses and illegal service connections among other issues.

George mayor Browen Johnson said he had communicated with home affairs minister Leon Schreiber and requested that he come to George to discuss the immigration issues.

“The challenges we face within the community need a whole-society approach. It needs the approach of various government departments.

“Then, further to that, once it comes to employment, it is a function that sits with labour.

“The local George municipality can only act within its ambit of its laws.

“So, firstly, we need to understand how these things work, but I’m grateful for the manner that the organisation has handled the situation,” Johnson said.

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