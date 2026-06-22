Voter registration weekend off to slow start in Nelson Mandela Bay

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A file picture of a polling station in Nelson Mandela Bay. According to initial reports, there was a low uptake of prospective voters at polling stations in the metro during the IEC's voter registration weekend

Voter registration got off to a slow start in Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend as residents trickled in to polling stations in the metro.

According to the Electoral Commission (IEC), almost 5,000 voting stations were open in the Eastern Cape — 4,884 permanent stations, 91 tent voting stations and nine mobile stations for communities in remote areas.

A total of 10,030 registration staff were deployed across the province.

The IEC in the Eastern Cape said the voters’ roll in the province stood at 3,492,421 registered voters.

However, at the Nelson Mandela Bay City Hall, election staff said it had been a slow weekend with only about 50 people having arrived by midday on Sunday.

Bay mayor Babalwa Lobishe also noted the trend when she addressed the media on the murder at the weekend of ANC ward councillor Sicelo Mleve.

Lobishe said the low turnout could be attributed to a number of factors but remained hopeful that registration would increase in the lead-up to the local government elections on November 4.

“Remember, there are two processes. There’s electronic registration and there’s physical. So those two numbers have not been tied up.

“But there’s general low voter turnout in the country and it’s what we all need to address because people do want government services, but they don’t want to make a determination of who to vote for,” she said.

The St Dominics Priory school voting station was also quiet when DA mayoral candidate Retief Odendaal visited on Saturday morning.

Despite this, Odendaal said he believed many Bay residents would turn out on voting day.

“People are so frustrated ... we have seen our city not performing when it comes to service delivery.

“We have seen major water outages and extended electricity outages over recent weeks.

“Everywhere I go people are just angry about the state of our city.

“We must also remember that people don’t just go to voting stations [to register].

“The DA has had a registration drive and we’re very happy with the number of registrations in the Eastern Cape and especially here in Nelson Mandela Bay,” he said.

The IEC encouraged voters to use the online voter registration portal at registertovote.elections.org.za.

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