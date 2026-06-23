Bay man found guilty of double murder in shack shooting

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Monday marked judgment day for Siphelele Ntisana, 27, who was found guilty of a litany of charges.

After Ntisana was convicted on two counts of murder and three of attempted murder, among other charges, his mother apologised to the families of his victims.

A second suspect, the alleged gunman, was killed later in a suspected gang-related incident.

Struggling to hold back her emotions, Zikhona Ntisana told The Herald that her son was a quiet person, who could have been induced by drugs and motivated by the gunman to go on a shooting spree.

“I want to say I’m really sorry to the families of the victims,” Zikhona said.

“I just want to apologise on his behalf. He never committed any offence before. I’m really sorry.”

Her son, also known as “Hupa”, was also convicted in the Gqeberha high court of two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a semi-automatic firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

Siphelele Ntisana, 27, in the Gqeberha high court (Eugene Coetzee)

However, he was found not guilty of conspiracy to murder and inciting murder charges.

Only the Ntisana family was in the gallery when acting judge Kuselwa Majali read out her judgment.

Ntisana was arrested in Soweto-on-Sea on January 14 2025 after he, together with another suspect, opened fire inside a shack in Mkwenkhwe Street, KwaDwesi Extension, in the early hours of December 22 2024.

The second suspect, according to investigating officer Sergeant Nigel Wright, was gunned down in Motherwell in January 2025 by an unknown assailant in a suspected gang-related incident.

Ntisana and the second suspect’s actions led to the death of Siyabulela Plaatjies, 36, and Bulelani Peter, 28.

Aphiwe George, Xola Kuse and Mandla Matshaya were severely wounded in the attack and now struggle to perform simple tasks.

Siphelele Ntisana, 27, in the Gqeberha high court (Eugene Coetzee)

The incident happened inside Peter’s shack and it transpired in court that his girlfriend, who had been present, was asked to cover herself with a blanket before the shooting commenced.

Ntisana had pleaded not guilty and denied several statements that were made by his victims.

Majali said Ntisana had also elected to exercise his right to silence and not disclose the basis of his defence.

According to evidence before the court, Ntisana was a friend of Peter and they used to smoke dagga and use cocaine together.

He also knew Plaatjies.

Majali said George, Kuse and Matshaya corroborated each other’s evidence “in all material respects” during their testimonies.

They testified that they had gone inside Peter’s room the night of the attack to prepare dagga and mandrax pipes to smoke.

While they were busy, they heard a knock on the door.

On inquiring, the person at the door identified himself as Hupa.

Siphelele Ntisana, 27, in the Gqeberha high court (Eugene Coetzee)

Then he came inside and immediately moved aside next to the door.

He was followed by an unknown man, who was carrying a firearm.

Majali said Ntisana was known to the occupants and there could not be a reasonable possibility of mistaken identity.

“Upon entering, the assailant inquired from the accused [Ntisana] who are they, [the] accused responded and made a hand gesture saying it’s all of them.

“This demonstrates prior targeting of the occupants.

“It was an identification and confirmation of the intended victims immediately before shooting commenced,” Majali said.

She said his conduct amounted to active association with the crimes committed.

“The only reasonable inference is that he shared the common purpose with the shooter.”

Majali said Ntisana neither disassociated himself from the conduct of the shooter nor attempted to warn the occupants.

“Instead, he left the scene with the assailant after the shooting.

“The only reasonable inference is that [the] accused shared a common purpose with the gunman.

“He ought to have foreseen the possibility that death or grievous bodily harm would result when he accompanied an armed man into a confined shack, identified the occupants to him and immediately shots were fired.

“He nevertheless reconciled himself with the outcome.”

Majali said she was satisfied that the state proved beyond reasonable doubt that the firearm was possessed jointly by Ntisana and the gunman, or that the gunman possessed it on behalf of the accused.

With regard to attempted murder, Majali said evidence by George, Kuse and Matshaya showed that they had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The matter is set to continue on Tuesday with arguments ahead of sentencing.

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