Bay teen’s winning essay has some sound advice for president

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Sibabalwe January, a grade 9 pupil from Ncedo Senior Secondary School in Motherwell, secured first place in the prestigious Robben Island Essay Competition, recently held in the Western Cape.

Sibabalwe, 14, represented the Eastern Cape and stood out nationally for his exceptional writing, critical thinking and deep understanding of the competition’s themes and essay topic “What I think South Africa should look like in the next three years.”

The competition seeks to put the pupil in charge of the country with multiple social challenges requiring suggestions to improve the situation through their essay.﻿

Sibabalwe said it took him two weeks to prepare for the competition, conducting research and trying to get reliable sources.

“I dream of opening a book and reading club in my community where I will teach my peers reading techniques and open a platform where learners will learn from each other, offer support and practice critical thinking,” he said.

“I am passionate about politics and believe that I can be an influential leader who puts the people first.

“I am hoping to one day study political science at the university of Cape Town.”

His mother, Lungiswa January, said she was both surprised and overjoyed when she received a call from an education department official informing her of her son’s achievement.

“I am extremely proud of Sibabalwe and wish all the best for him, this came as a surprise to me.

“I feel honoured and proud as a mother,” she said.

The youngster addressed the country’s economic challenges, highlighting SA’s achievements and cautioned against leadership that lacked transparency.

​“Mr President, I am only in grade 9, but I know that three years is enough time to start real change,” an extract from the essay reads.

“I do not want a perfect country. I want a working one. I want to go to a school with clean toilets and books.

“I want my sister to find a job after college. I want us to trust the police and our municipality.”

He wrote that basic service delivery was the first thing that needed to be fixed.

“Section 27 of our constitution says everyone has the right to water, food and health care. Section 29 says we have the right to basic education.

“But in many parts of the Eastern Cape, like villages near Lusikisiki and towns like Veeplaas, people still struggle ...

“Over the next three years, the government should treat these problems like an emergency.

“Finish building proper toilets in all Eastern Cape schools,” he wrote

Eastern Cape education head of department Sharon Maasdorp said the youngster represented the province with pride and distinguished himself among participants from across the country.

“His remarkable achievement is a testament to his hard work, dedication, talent and commitment to academic excellence.

“His success reflects the immense potential that exists within the learners of the Eastern Cape and demonstrates the positive outcomes that can be achieved through perseverance, discipline and a passion for learning.

“We urge the business sector to join hands in supporting educational initiatives aimed at empowering our children beyond the classroom,” Maasdorp said.﻿

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