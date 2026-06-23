Bitou deputy mayor makes first court appearance

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The Bitou municipality deputy mayor, accused of discharging a firearm during a traditional ceremony in December last year, told supporters outside court that as the “a mother of the nation”, she was determined to clear her name.

Supporters of the Ikhwezi Political Movement (IPM) had filled the Plettenberg Bay magistrate’s court on Tuesday as deputy mayor and party president Nokuzola Kolwapi made her first appearance on charges linked to alleged environmental regulation violations.

The matter was postponed to August 6 to allow for further consultation between the parties and for the state to furnish the defence with outstanding video footage.

Kolwapi was charged in March following an incident in December last year, when she was filmed discharging what appeared to be a firearm in a public space during her son’s homecoming celebration in Kwanokuthula.

The case was reported by local community member and Non-Aligned Civic Movement leader Hans Tshala.

In an earlier response, Kolwapi maintained that the object used was a toy gun and said there was no intention to cause harm.

She stated that the act formed part of a celebratory moment and was meant to symbolise the strength of women.

Tuesday’s brief court proceedings drew significant public interest, with IPM members filling the courtroom to capacity, leaving limited access for other attendees.

We will continue to support our political party and stand behind our leader and president. [Nokuzola Kolwapi] has not done anything wrong. — Luvuyo January, IPM executive member

Additional supporters gathered outside, singing struggle songs in a show of solidarity.

IPM executive member Luvuyo January described the case as politically motivated, alleging that opposition parties and certain individuals were exploiting the matter for relevance.

“We will continue to support our political party and stand behind our leader and president.

“She has not done anything wrong. Even the charge itself shows this is not a strong case, as it relates to contravening environmental conservation regulations,” he said.

Meanwhile, Tshala expressed dissatisfaction with the charge, indicating his intention to escalate the matter.

“I am glad the matter has finally come to court. However, I am disappointed with the charge. We expected her to be charged under the Firearms Control Act, not a lesser offence.

“We will be making representations to the office of the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions to challenge this decision,” he said.

Following the court proceedings, Kolwapi addressed supporters outside, accusing political opponents of orchestrating a campaign to damage her reputation.

“I am a good leader and a mother of the nation. I am not afraid of social media being used to push an agenda.

“It is unfortunate that some people would use young people to assassinate my character. IPM is here to lead, and I am here to lead in Bitou,” she said.

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