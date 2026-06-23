Man, 20, arrested for illegal circumcision of nine, youngest boy 12

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A 20-year-old alleged bogus traditional surgeon has been arrested for unlawfully circumcising nine boys, including a 12-year-old, as authorities crack down on illegal initiation practices less than a week into the Eastern Cape’s 2026 winter initiation season.

The arrest is one of five made since the season began, with authorities warning that parents and traditional leaders who collude with illegal practitioners could also face criminal charges.

Eastern Cape Provincial Initiation Co-ordinating Committee chair Nkosi Gwazinamba Matanzima and OR Tambo District Initiation Forum chair Nkosi Zwekithobile Lutuka said illegal initiation schools, underage initiates and unregistered practitioners remained major concerns.

Lutuka said some of those arrested were alarmingly young.

“We have community members, elders and men who have undergone the rite watching and doing nothing …

“Such people, including the parents of the suspect as well as those of the victim, should be arrested,” Lutuka said.

He said the first arrest was made on Monday last week.

“We arrested a 20-year-old suspect who [allegedly] unlawfully circumcised nine young boys.

“The youngest was a 12-year-old.”

He said the latest arrest was in Tsolo.

“This now makes five bogus traditional surgeons arrested since last week Monday, and we are going to make more arrests, and will also target parents if they continue to collude with unregistered traditional surgeons or nurses.”

He said Nyandeni and Ngqeleni remained hotspots for illegal circumcisions and the circumcision of underage boys.

Matanzima warned that disputes over traditional leadership were undermining efforts to ensure safer practices.

“Only recognised traditional leaders are allowed to allocate sites and only they are allowed to issue permits for initiation of boys in their jurisdiction.

“We have places where some people claim to be traditional leaders and illegally issue permits and allocate sites.

“We cannot have two traditional leaders claiming to be the legitimate rulers of one community.

“There cannot be two bulls in one kraal,” Matanzima said.

The Eastern Cape has recorded more than 1,000 initiation-related deaths since the early 1990s despite extensive government interventions.

Five initiates died at illegal initiation schools during the 2025 winter season, while 23 deaths were recorded during the 2025 summer season.

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Zolile Williams said communities needed to take responsibility for eliminating illegal initiation schools.

“The community on its own must decide to say ‘we won’t accept illegal traditional circumcision schools’.

“Now they want government to be everywhere, we can’t be,” Williams said.

Eastern Mpondoland acting king Dumelani Sigcau warned traditional leaders against selling initiation permits and related documents.

“These are free documents … traditional leaders demanding cash for them and for using a stamp must be arrested … " Sigcau said.

“All we must do is to protect lives and ensure that traditional initiation is safer.” — Daily Dispatch