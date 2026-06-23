Ordinary community members to represent Action SA in Bay — Trollip

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Action SA Eastern Cape chair Athol Trollip addresses a media briefing in Gqeberha. He is flanked by Action SA's Nelson Mandela Bay regional secretary, Mtiwabo Ndube, left, and its regional chair, Nonkqubela Jonas

Community members with lived experience of service delivery failures and leadership challenges affecting residents will represent Action SA in Nelson Mandela Bay.

“We are going to take ordinary community members into council, because they know where the shoe pinches,” the party’s Eastern Cape chair, Athol Trollip, said on Monday.

He was addressing a media briefing in Gqeberha where the party unveiled some of its regional leaders and candidates for the November 4 local government elections.

“Today we are proud to announce that we have 44 ward candidates throughout the metro, and we intend contesting in all 60 wards,” Trollip said.

He said the new crop of leaders understood the challenges facing the city as they had experienced them first-hand.

Signalling the party’s intention to play a key role in shaping the metro’s next government, Trollip said Action SA was open to working with other political parties with similar objectives.

Its aim was that no government would be able to be formed in the city without approaching Action SA.

Trollip said in the lead-up to selecting its representatives, party officials had consulted communities and followed their lead in deciding who should represent them.

“We have two policies, the first one is branch chairpersons that have been elected by their branch, they are the ward candidates.

“The second one is we do not have a PR [proportional representative] list, when the voting results are known.

“We are then going to augment our PR list with the people who got the most votes that were not voted [in] as the councillors, but we will reward hard work,” Trollip said.

Having left it to the party’s regional committee to find community leaders, he said Action SA had signed up more than 1,000 members in the Bay region.

Trollip said the metro had become dysfunctional because it was being run by a political leadership that was incompetent, allegedly corrupt, unethical, unaccountable and not capable of turning things around.

“Crime in this metro is out of control. We have become a gangster’s paradise; life does not matter in the Bay any more.

“The metro continuously receives adverse audit outcomes; it has the highest irregular expenditure annually of all the metros.

“The management of council is unstable, the revolving door of municipal managers is a reflection of the chaos at political leadership level,” he said.

Action SA Nelson Mandela Bay regional chair Nonkqubela Jonas, who is a mother and a creche owner, said she was excited at the opportunity to serve the community.

She started her political journey in 2004 with the ANC as the branch chair in Ward 38 and joined COPE in 2009.

Jonas decided to join Action SA in October 2024.

“Throughout my journey I excelled in my positions, because I work hard.

“Currently there are more males than females [among] our candidates, but Action SA wants us to look mostly for females as well as youths,” she said.

The party’s regional secretary, Mtiwabo Ndube, whose political journey goes back decades, having served as a member of the ANC at provincial level, decided to join Action SA in April after briefly being a member of the MK Party.

He said he aimed to use his skills to help build a strong organisation that was supported by communities.

“Coming with my background as a former councillor, an understanding ... and my link with communities, I believe I can sway a lot of voters.

“We need good management in the city, the city to work collectively with the metro police and the police.”

Ward 35 candidate Tracy Strydom, who champions the rights of people with disabilities, said it was an honour for her to be a voice for the disabled.

“The challenge for most of us disabled people is that we often need to adapt.

“I was born disabled, so I had to adapt and find [my] place in society.

“That is something that I want to change in the near future, I want people to know that disabled people have a voice, they have a life that matters, they deserve to be seen and heard,” Strydom said.

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