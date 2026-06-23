Pregnant woman grateful baby wasn’t harmed in shooting

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Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the shooting took place at about 11pm on Saturday

“I didn’t realise I had been shot at first but when I ran into the yard and got to the gate I started feeling that I couldn’t go any further.”

These were the words of a pregnant woman who was wounded when an unknown gunman opened fire on a group of people in Salt Lake on Saturday night.

Three people, including an off-duty policeman, were wounded while sitting next to the road in Barends Street at about 11pm.

A Herald team visited the scene on Monday morning.

Some of the residents and two of the victims shared their views but no-one wanted to be named.

The woman, who is five months pregnant, said she was still in a lot of pain.

Miraculously, the unborn baby was not struck as the woman was shot in the hip and the leg.

“When I looked down, I saw the hole in my right leg ...

“I started to feel hopeless and I thought there was no point in fighting this because I didn’t feel any movement of my baby at the time.

“We then got to hospital and I asked them to check my baby first before they checked me,” she said.

“They did a scan and I saw my baby was OK.

“I cannot explain what I felt when I heard that.

“I was extremely happy that my baby was OK but I wasn’t so sure about myself.

“They patched my wounds and sent me to the theatre for X-rays.

“When they discharged me, there was nothing but tears and prayers besides the pain that I felt, which I’m still feeling.”

She said she was grateful to have survived.

“I am still so grateful that my body didn’t fail me, my Lord didn’t fail me and I didn’t fail my baby.

“If I lie down at night and things start to get quiet, the shooting starts to replay in my mind and it just kicks me into depression because things could’ve been worse.

“But if I go into that depression that’s when my baby starts to kick, making me realise I haven’t lost anything due to that shooting.

“God knows how strong we are and He has different plans for those who were with me during the incident.”

The soon-to-be mom said she had forgiven the shooter and hoped he would change his ways.

“I pray that the Lord forgives whoever that person is and lets him feel loved, heard and seen because no person who is loved, heard or seen would do such miserable things to people who have never been involved with any kind of gangs or anything.”

One of the victims of the shooting, a 22-year-old man, speaks about the incident (Werner Hills)

The pregnant woman’s boyfriend said she had been sitting on his lap when the shooting took place.

“We didn’t know what was happening,” he said.

“Everything happened so fast.

“After the shots, we realised my girlfriend had been shot so we were very worried about her and the baby.

“Luckily, the bullet went right through her without touching the baby or any vital organs.

“We are so happy that her and the baby are OK.

“That was very scary.”

One of the victims, a construction worker, said gun violence was rife in the area.

He too was grateful to have survived.

“We were standing in the street, a big group of us, smoking an ocka pipe and enjoying our evening together.

“We hear gunshots in this area all the time, so when we heard the gunshots we thought it was in a different street.

“We did not realise we were being shot at.

“They like to shoot here, so for us it’s normal.

“I didn’t even know I had been shot until afterwards when they were taking the pregnant woman and the cop to the hospital.

“Then I saw I was bleeding too, so I went with them.

“I was shot once in the stomach but the bullet luckily went right through my abdomen and did not hit any organs.

“I was discharged from Livingstone after they had sorted the wound out.”

The father of the police officer said the young people who were shot at were not gangsters.

“These guys are all sportsmen, they play soccer and they are good kids,” he said.

“They were out here enjoying themselves like they do every other weekend and then someone started firing at them.

“We often hear shootings in this area, so it is a normal thing here but I think this must have been a case of mistaken identity because nobody knows who was shooting and for what reason.

“There is a lot of gang activity in this area, which is why we think someone from another area came here and mistook these people for an opposition gang.

“The young policeman was shot twice.

“One bullet hit him in the centre of his chest and exited his torso and went through his arm.

“The other bullet hit him in the leg.

“He is currently in ICU at Mercantile Hospital but he is stable and we expect him to make a full recovery.

“When I heard all the screaming, I ran outside and put all three of them in my car and raced them to hospital.

“I didn’t know if we had time to wait for an ambulance.”

A neighbour who lives further up the road said gang activity in that part of Salt Lake was a big problem.

“We don’t know what happened and people will be scared to talk about it out of fear of becoming targets.

“There are a lot of illegal things happening here.

“This violence in our community has got so bad.

“Not even our young kids who are not gangsters and have jobs and play sport are safe in these streets whether it is day or night.”

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge confirmed the incident took place at about 11pm on Saturday.

“The three victims, two men, 22 and 25, and a woman, 20, were shot in the mid body and legs and were rushed to hospital.

“The 22-year-old man and the pregnant woman have been discharged but the 25-year-old man [an off-duty constable at SAPS Gelvandale] remains in hospital in a stable condition.”

Beetge said three attempted murder cases had been opened and were being investigated by Bethelsdorp police.

He said anyone with information that could assist in the investigation should contact the investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Royi on 071-475-1707 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.

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