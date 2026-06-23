Tammy Taylor SA cases now with NPA, says Hawks after investigations

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Peet and Mel Viljoen at the opening of Tammy Taylor SA in Illovo. Picture:

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The Hawks’ Johannesburg serious commercial crime investigation unit has finalised investigations into three fraud cases linked to the Tammy Taylor SA franchise.

Lt-Col Granville Meyer, spokesperson for the Hawks, said these pertained to cases opened at SAPS Garsfontein during 2022.

“The investigation dockets are now at the Directorate for Public Prosecution office for a decision on whether to proceed with prosecution.”

Five years ago, Carte Blanche exposed the allegedly questionable dealings of the Tammy Taylor Nails franchise in South Africa, founded by former attorney Peet Viljoen and his reality TV wife Mel.

Over the years, the couple maintained they ran a legitimate business.

Peet appeared before the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court on June 18 over 400 charges relating to the alleged fraudulent sale of properties belonging to the Johannesburg Property Company in 2010.

He intends to fight the charges.