RECORDED | Cachalia outlines security cluster’s preparedness for June 30 ‘shutdown’

Police minister Firoz Cachalia is expected to brief the media on the national security cluster’s state of preparedness before the planned June 30 anti-illegal immigrant marches and “shutdown”.
Video courtesy of the SABC
TimesLIVE
Police minister Firoz Cachalia is expected to brief the media on the national security cluster’s state of preparedness before the planned June 30 anti-illegal immigrant marches and “shutdown”.
Video courtesy of the SABC
TimesLIVE
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