WATCH LIVE | Madlanga commission continues

Hearings continue on Tuesday at the Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
Hearings continue on Tuesday at the Madlanga commission of inquiry probing allegations of criminality, political interference and corruption in the criminal justice system.
Video courtesy of SABC.
TimesLIVE
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