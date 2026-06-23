Young voices to take audiences back to high school at Savoy

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Nicki Rayepen is the founder of the production company that is bringing 'High School Musical Jr' to the Savoy Theatre next month

The Nicki Ray Academy of Performing Arts is set to bring Disney’s High School Musical Jr to the stage at the Savoy Theatre next month, showcasing the talents of young local performers in a production centred on friendship, self-discovery and following one’s dreams.

First released as a Disney channel original movie in 2006, High School Musical became one of the most successful teen musicals of its generation and remains a cultural touchstone nearly two decades on.

Nicki Rayepen said the production was about far more than entertainment.

“High School Musical Jr is ultimately about believing in yourself.

“It’s about finding the courage to explore your talents, even when people expect you to stay in a particular lane.

“That message is just as important today as it was when audiences first fell in love with these characters,” she said.

The production is supported by an experienced creative team, including director Darren Rockman, currently on a break from the international tour of Cats, musical director Caleb Zola and choreographers Cheslyn Meyer, Zukiswa Mpongoshe, Azizipho Magida and Skye Phillips.

The double cast includes Lisakhanya Maxham and Oyinthando Zetu as Troy Bolton, Grace and Payton van Wyk as Gabriella Montez, Kgosigadi Semenya and Alexandra Govender as Sharpay Evans, and Christopher Plaatjies as Ryan Evans.

Reflecting on the growth of the young cast throughout rehearsals, Zola said one of the most rewarding aspects of the production had been watching performers gain confidence and find their voices.

“The biggest challenge has been to take some shy voices of some of the cast and transform them into big, bold sounds for the stage.

“Since most of them were not even born when the musical came out, they had to learn some of the songs for the first time.

“Being challenged as they learnt to grow into their voices and through the music, they have become stronger singers and musicians — and that has been so rewarding.

“High School Musical teaches us it’s OK to break away from the norm, be comfortable in your own skin, and to celebrate your talents, dreams and things that make you so special.

“It is a message that is so fitting for every generation to be reminded of again,” Zola said.

The show runs from July 2 to 10. Tickets cost between R110 and R150 via nickirayproductions.co.za

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