Bay killer Ntisana set to be sentenced on Thursday

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A life sentence should be imposed on convicted murderer Siphelele Ntisana, state prosecutor advocate Dail Andrews said while arguing in aggravation of sentence at the Gqeberha high court on Tuesday.

Andrews argued Ntisana should also be sentenced to an additional 15 years for robbery.

Ntisana, 28, was convicted on Monday on two counts of murder and three of attempted murder.

Andrews said life sentences for each of those counts should run concurrently.

Other convictions included two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, attempted robbery with aggravating circumstances, unlawful possession of a semi-automatic firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence.

In relation to the firearm-related offences, Andrews said these should run concurrently with the life sentences.

Siphelele Ntisana, 28, at an earlier high court appearance (Eugene Coetzee)

Ntisana, also known as Hupa, was arrested in Soweto-on-Sea on January 14 2025 after he, together with another suspect, opened fire inside a shack in Mkwenkhwe Street, KwaDwesi Extension, in the early hours of December 22 2024.

The second suspect, according to investigating officer Sergeant Nigel Wright, was gunned down in Motherwell in January 2025 by an unknown assailant in a suspected gang-related incident.

Ntisana and the second suspect’s actions led to the death of Siyabulela Plaatjies, 36, and Bulelani Peter, 28.

Aphiwe George, Xola Kuse and Mandla Matshaya were severely wounded in the attack and now struggle to perform simple tasks.

The incident happened inside Peter’s shack.

Andrews said Ntisana betrayed his friend, Peter, when he knocked on his door at about 1.15am and was let in, only to instruct the unknown shooter to kill them.

“The accused further showed no remorse,” Andrews said.

He said homeowners were getting killed in their homes not only in Gqeberha but in the whole of SA.

Andrews said the city was also ranked number five for violent crimes and detailed crimes that had happened in various places in the city.

These included five young people killed in Motherwell in May and the killing of ANC ward councillor Sicelo Mleve on Saturday evening during a voter registration debriefing meeting in his office in Zwide.

High Court trial of 27-year-old Siphelele Ntisana, 27, who shot dead two residents in KwaDwesi Extension and injured three others. His co-accused was also shot dead. Picture Eugene Coetzee (Eugene Coetzee)

Andrews said it was clear that prescribed minimum sentences that ran concurrently with life were no longer a deterrent for crime.

Arguing for the defence, Legal Aid SA advocate Jodine Coertzen said the court should sentence Ntisana to 25 years because of his compelling circumstances.

These included that he was a first-time offender, was not the shooter, was unmarried, did not have children and was unemployed — only taking piece jobs such as gardening.

Coertzen said Ntisana had also spent almost a year-and-a-half in custody awaiting trial since his arrest on January 14.

Despite admitting that the offences were serious and premeditated, Coertzen argued for the court to show mercy and also pointed to his age.

However, Andrews argued that Ntisana gave the instructions for Peter, Plaatjies, and the others to be shot.

He said George, Kuse and Matshaya survived because the shooter had no shooting skills.

Andrews argued that it was clear Ntisana wanted all of them dead.

“He was present to ensure that the job is done ... we can’t say the accused played a minimum role,” Andrews said.

Andrews argued that Ntisana opened his criminal career with serious offences.

During her judgment on Monday, acting judge Kuselwa Majali said Ntisana had pleaded not guilty and denied several statements that were made by his victims.

Majali said Ntisana had also elected to exercise his right to silence and not disclose the basis of his defence.

According to the evidence before the court, Ntisana was a friend of Peter and they used to smoke dagga and use cocaine together.

He also knew Plaatjies.

Majali said George, Kuse and Matshaya corroborated each other’s evidence “in all material respects” during their testimonies.

They testified that they had gone inside Peter’s room the night of the attack to prepare dagga and mandrax pipes to smoke.

While they were busy, they heard a knock on the door.

On inquiring, the person at the door identified himself as Hupa.

Then he came inside and immediately moved aside next to the door.

He was followed by an unknown man, who was carrying a firearm.

Majali said Ntisana was known to the occupants and there could not be a reasonable possibility of mistaken identity.

“Upon entering, the assailant inquired from the accused [Ntisana] who are they, [the] accused responded and made a hand gesture saying it’s all of them.

“This demonstrates prior targeting of the occupants,” Majali said.

Ntisana will be sentenced on Thursday.

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