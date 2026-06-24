Five Sundays River Valley schools compete in reading competition

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Participants in the 2026 MobiReadathon National Finals included Nyaniso Gobana, 16, Cayla Rolls, 15, Nyasha Paradzai, 14, and Aqhama Voyu, 14

Five high schools from the Sundays River Valley represented the Eastern Cape at the 2026 MobiReadathon National Finals.

The event, held at Nelson Mandela University on Tuesday, showcased how local libraries are helping rural pupils embrace reading, technology and digital learning.

It highlighted the growing role of technology in education and demonstrated how pupils from rural communities could thrive when provided with access to digital tools and learning opportunities.

Sundays River Valley schools that participated in the competition were St Colmcille from Nqweba (Kirkwood), Kirkwood High School and schools from Addo were Samkelwe, Sandisulwazi and Moses Mabida senior secondary schools.

Ethembeni Enrichment High School in North End, Gqeberha, also competed.

Sundays River Valley schools made up five out of the eight schools representing the Eastern Cape.

The schools were among more than 77 schools from across SA competing in the finals.

The MobiReadathon is an initiative of the City of Johannesburg Library Services.

It is a reading development and digital literacy programme designed to introduce pupils to online reading while encouraging the productive use of digital devices for learning.

Pupils read four new online stories in preparation for the finals to answer quiz questions from the stories they read.

Samkelwe Senior Secondary School pupil Nyasha Paradzai, 14, said she loved reading and the competition inspired her to encourage more children to read.

“I am happy about this competition, but I do have some nerves, my favourite book is Growing up in EC, the book is about difficult stories, it explains to other children how we grow up,” Nyasha said.

Ethembeni Enrichment High School monitor Aqhama Voyu, 14, said the competition was a bit hard but also rewarding.

“I love reading books that motivate people to learn about what is happening in outside life, what is happening in reality through writing about their feelings and their experiences.

“It gives me a boost in my self-esteem and confidence to keep reading books,” Aqhama said.

Moses Mabida Senior Secondary School pupil Nyaniso Gobana, 16, said through the competition he got to see new places and hoped to return to Nelson Mandela University as a student in the future.

Pupils were grouped at tables to compete in Quiz Battles using tablets and laptops while coding competitions required participants to use tablets and cellphones to compete in a range of coding activities.

Sundays River Valley mayor Solethu Lucas attended the competition to support the pupils and thanked stakeholders for giving them an opportunity to compete.

“From where they come from in Sundays River, there are no facilities and resources of this nature.

“It gives them confidence, courage to read, confidence to speak in public.

“It will boost their curiosity. If you want to be successful, you must be curious,” Lucas said.

Results of the provincial winners had not been announced by the time of publication.

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