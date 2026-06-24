Four mass murder suspects to apply for bail

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Four people are expected to apply for bail next week after their arrests in connection with a mass murder in KwaDwesi. Stock photo.

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Four people who allegedly gunned down a man and three women, and seriously injured two others, in KwaDwesi earlier this month have been remanded in custody pending a formal bail application.

They face four counts of murder and two of attempted murder.

Police spokesperson Capt Andre Beetge said the provincial serious violent crime unit made the arrests last Friday.

The accused allegedly stormed a house in Govan Mbeki, KwaDwesi, at about 8.40pm on June 6.

Beetge said the arrests came after a breakthrough in the case.

“It is alleged several male suspects entered a house in Mti Street and opened fire. Four people — one male aged 41, and three females aged 36, 41 and 26 — were killed. Another two females, aged 39 and 50, were wounded,” he said.

“The suspects, who were all wearing masks, took the victims’ cellphones and fled the scene.”

This is a significant breakthrough in a case that claimed the lives of four people and left two others injured ... SAPS remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring those who commit violent crimes are held accountable — Brig Loyiso Ngalo, NMB acting district commissioner

Beetge said the four suspects, all men aged between 20 and 34, made a brief appearance in the New Brighton magistrate’s court on Monday, with the case postponed to June 29 for a formal bail application.

SAPS acting district commissioner for the Nelson Mandela Bay district Brig Loyiso Ngalo applauded the arrests.

“This is a significant breakthrough in a case that claimed the lives of four people and left two others injured,” he said.

“I commend the dedicated members of the serious and violent crime investigation unit for their relentless efforts, professionalism and commitment in bringing the suspects to court.

“We trust these arrests will provide some measure of comfort to the affected families and communities as the criminal justice process unfolds. SAPS remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring those who commit violent crimes are held accountable.”

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