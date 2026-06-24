Gqeberha sculptor calls for ‘reorientation of power’ with nature at the heart

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Artist Graham Jones and his sculpture 'Chasing the Linenfold'. The piece is part of his exhibition at the GFI Gallery in Park Drive, Gqeberha

An acclaimed Eastern Cape sculptor has brought a unique exhibition to life at the GFI Gallery that will force art lovers to do a double take.

Graham Jones is a Zimbabwean-born Gqeberha-based sculptor and fine artist working in various mediums including cast iron, bronze, cement and scavenged wood.

In his latest exhibition at the GFI Gallery, “given and taken", he calls on audiences to “look again” and, in a world where much is not OK, find the opportunity for positive change in inversions and minutiae.

Jones said he grew up walking in the Knysna forest and, linked to those memories, the natural world was a major inspiration in his art.

“I’m troubled by our continued quest for fossil fuels despite the excess carbon building in the atmosphere and driving climate change.

“Likewise, I’m concerned about the spread of microplastics throughout the food chain, and our careless use of scarce resources.

“I’m concerned at how we have turned our back on nature.

“This exhibition is about a reorientation of power.

“I’m calling on audiences to ‘look again’ at relationships, stuff, creation.”

“Chasing the Linenfold” is the standout sculpture at Jones’ new exhibition.

Comprising unique bronze (one-of-a-kind casting), wood, rubber, acrylic paint and steel, it depicts a horse and cart carrying a man and woman careering down the road, and a dog in hard pursuit.

The road is a piece of stinkwood and teak, which used to be the top of a dresser.

It’s crimped in the linenfold style — which originated in Belgium in the 15th century — perfectly capturing a rutted dirt track in the Karoo.

Jones said the seed was planted when he read Olive Schreiner’s classic South African novel, Story of An African Farm, long ago.

“There was a scene which stuck with me and it gradually acquired its own life and form.”

The sculpture includes a shepherd’s tree and a sprinkling of guinea fowl, accentuating the sense of place.

Another piece, “The two monkey skulls”, in Clandestino (unique bronze, bitumen, mirror, reconstituted furniture, papier mâché, found objects and paint) is powerful and disturbing.

One of the forms has rouged lips and is made of an old carburettor. The other has eyes made of mirror so when you look directly into them, you see yourself.

Among many other pieces is River Hintsa that tells the story of the death of Xhosa King Hintsa ka-Khawuta, as described by Noel Mostert in his epic historical account of what is today the Eastern Cape.

The exhibition is running at the GFI Gallery in Park Drive until July 14.