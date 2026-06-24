Man from Nelson Mandela Bay swims into elite Robben Island treble group

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Steve Levy on the beach at Big Bay after his Robben Island double crossing

Nelson Mandela Bay-born businessman Steve Levy has become one of only 10 people to complete the magical Robben Island treble with crossing, double-crossing and circumnavigation swims.

The 67-year-old now also holds the record for the oldest man to have swum around Robben Island.

All the swims are registered with the Cape Long Distance Swimming Association.

Levy said when things became challenging out in the big blue, his grandchildren, Logan and Hayden, were his driving force.

“I do a kind of chant in my head that goes ‘Logie Bear, Haydie Boy, Logie Bear, Haydie Boy’, over and over again, until I become calm and regain my rhythm.”

Now based in Cape Town, Levy works in the textile industry and also runs business leadership courses.

He said he decided in 2024 he was going to do a Robben Island open water crossing and immediately took the plunge.

“I had come from an ultra-marathon running background so I knew about pacing myself but there was lots of other stuff to learn and get used to.

“I started taking cold showers every morning, and training in the swimming pool at my house.

“After a while I started going to technique and squad training and then in January last year I joined the Blouberg open water swimming community.

“Making the switch from the pool to the ocean was daunting at first but the guys were very welcoming and supportive.”

Steve Levy during one of his big Robben Island swims (Supplied)

Two seasoned open water swimmers, Stephen David and Deon Coghill, took him under their wing, and in March 2025, together with his shepherds, he tackled the long-dreamed of 7.6km Robben Island crossing.

With a time of two hours 31 minutes, it went so well he was hungry for more, and he kept up the training at Blouberg.

Then one Sunday in April this year he was chatting to a friend in a car park when the possibility of doing the 11km swim around Robben Island arose.

They decided there and then they would do it and, on the Monday, he phoned the skipper of a support boat.

“She was happy to do an around-the-island trip, and she said some good days were in fact coming up that week.

“So, on the Wednesday, April 29, we did it.”

Despite the water being a chilly 14°C, he and friend David Goldschmidt, who had done the swim in a Speedo, continued to swim clockwise, with the island on their right shoulder.

Levy’s swim around Robben Island took him four hours and 15 minutes.

He was then 66, making him the oldest man to have yet accomplished the feat.

He said he was keen to get another big swim in as soon as possible thereafter while conditions were still good, and before a scheduled overseas trip.

“On May 23, the day I did it [double crossing], the swell was big, but there was no wind.

“The water was relatively warm — 16 degrees — and the surface was glassy.

“There’s a band of kelp around the island and I swam through that and then climbed up onto some rocks, which you need to do in terms of the rules.

“Then I hopped in and swam back.”

Levy said he managed the 14.7km swim in five hours and 14 minutes.

“I did the swims for myself but afterwards when I saw I was the oldest to have done the around-the-island swim and one of only 10 who had done the treble, I was very proud.

“Ninety percent of the lessons I teach in my business leadership courses come from what I have learned with open water swimming.

“Succeeding at swimming, like in business and life, is about consistency, perseverance and really wanting it.

“It’s also about appreciation, which is what I feel for all the people who have swum with me, and the support boat crew.

“Without them, I could never have done this.”

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