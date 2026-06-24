Murder accused still waiting for bed at psychiatric hospital

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Murder accused Bevan van Druten during a previous appearance in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate's Court

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Nearly six months after Bevan van Druten was accused of killing his girlfriend, Nicky van Heerden, he is still waiting for a bed at a psychiatric hospital for his mental state to be evaluated.

Van Druten, 53, a well-known Garden Route artist, was arrested shortly after Van Heerden’s body was discovered on January 18.

He made a brief appearance in the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where his case was once again postponed.

Meanwhile, Van Druten remains in custody after he abandoned his bid for bail.

The court heard on Wednesday that the state had not yet managed to secure a bed for Van Druten at the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital in Cape Town.

His new attorney, well-known Gqeberha legal practitioner Peter Daubermann, also requested a postponement, saying he was still waiting for certain documentation he had requested from the state.

According to the prosecution, Van Druten is now 39th in line on the waiting list for Valkenberg.

Magistrate Steve Laurence accordingly postponed the matter to August 17 and ordered the state to provide the defence with a copy of the docket before then.

The body of Van Heerden, a former detective, was discovered near Riverside Park along Keurbooms Beach.

She had allegedly been beaten and suffocated.

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