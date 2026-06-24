Plett caregiver ordered to repay money stolen from patient

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Hesley McLein, 32, was initially charged with stealing R90,000 from an elderly patient in her care. However, that amount was later reduced to R40,000

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A Plettenberg Bay caregiver who admitted to stealing R40,000 from an elderly man she was meant to look after narrowly escaped a jail term on Wednesday when she was handed a suspended sentence.

Hesley McLein, 32, was also ordered to repay the money in monthly instalments.

McLein had pleaded guilty to stealing the credit card and pin number — written on a piece of paper — from Allan Kushner, a resident at the upmarket CareVita Crescent retirement home in central Plett.

She then used the card at various shops and a petrol station.

On Wednesday, the Plettenberg Bay Magistrate’s Court sentenced McLein to 24 months’ imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years, provided she did not commit a similar offence during that time.

She was further ordered to repay the money in monthly instalments of R2,000, starting on July 31.

​McLein was initially charged with stealing R90,000. However, that amount was later reduced to R40,000.

Arguing in mitigation of sentence, defence attorney Carl Jeppe acknowledged the seriousness of the offence.

However, he submitted that direct imprisonment would severely affect his client’s three minor children.

Both McLein and her husband were unemployed, the court heard.

McLein was arrested at the retirement village on January 20 and later released on bail of R20,000.

She was also dismissed as a caregiver.

It was found that she had stolen Kushner’s credit card while he was asleep.

Kushner, who is believed to be in his 90s, suffers from dementia.

According to his wife, Marian, she had noticed suspicious transactions on her husband’s banking app.

She then went to the bank to request a statement, which she presented to the management of the retirement home.

Marian also traced some of the transactions to a garage and a grocery store and asked to view their CCTV footage.

That was when she saw a woman, later identified as McLein, making purchases with what looked like a credit card, matching the time stamp.

After sentencing, Marian said she was disappointed with the outcome.

“I am also not happy about the verdict.

“It was not explained to me how she was found guilty of only stealing R40,000 when she had [allegedly] taken more than that, according to the bank statements.

“I have a lot of unanswered questions. My husband is old and he is not well,” she said.

Magistrate Stephan Lourens said while the court noted that the complainant had suffered a substantial financial loss, he believed the compensation order would serve as justice.

He said the court had taken into consideration that McLein had pleaded guilty and had not wasted the state’s time or resources.

She had also taken full responsibility for her actions.

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