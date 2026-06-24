Rare black rhino females on auction

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Rare black rhino females will be auctioned at this year’s Kirkwood Wildsfees Game Auction.

Rare black rhino females, sought-after disease-free buffalo bulls and a strong line-up of high-quality game from SANParks and private breeders are expected to draw significant attention at this year’s Kirkwood Wildsfees Game Auction.

The auction takes place on Friday at noon at the Mayogi Boma, situated on the R75 Gqeberha to Graaff-Reinet road.

About 220 lots, representing an estimated 900 animals, are expected to go on auction.

There is demand for quality animals with strong breeding value, while trophy and hunting animals continue to perform well. — Auction manager Garth Saville

Auction manager Garth Saville said the inclusion of black rhino females, particularly from the Diceros bicornis subspecies, makes this year’s auction especially notable.

“The black rhino on offer this year are certainly one of the major highlights, and more specifically the black rhino females, which have not been offered on auction for many years,” said Saville.

“That is something buyers and the wider wildlife sector will be watching closely.”

He said other lots expected to attract strong interest included disease-free buffalo bulls from Addo Elephant National Park, spotted hyena and bulls and family groups from several antelope species.

Saville described the current game market as healthy, with demand driven by three main sectors: breeders seeking top-end genetics; the hunting industry; and producers supplying the biltong and commercial breeding markets.

“There is demand for quality animals with strong breeding value, while trophy and hunting animals continue to perform well,” he said.

“The overall sentiment going into the auction is positive.”

He said SANParks remained a major drawcard because of its ability to supply quality, naturally bred animals and adult males in significant numbers, while guest sellers would also offer high-value stock with sought-after genetics.

The black rhino on offer this year are certainly one of the major highlights, and more specifically the black rhino females, which have not been offered on auction for many years. — Auction manager Garth Saville

Prospective buyers will be able to view animals in the Mayogi bomas from noon on Thursday until Friday morning.

Buffalo in the Addo bomas may be viewed by prior appointment or during the same viewing period from Thursday.

Saville said the auction offered buyers access to some of the country’s most desirable wildlife genetics in one sale.

“This year’s auction presents an opportunity to acquire some of the best natural genetics from SANParks and guest sellers, together with some of the most in-demand animals on the market,” he said.

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